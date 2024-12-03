David Montgomery Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Running back David Montgomery faces a matchup against the eighth-ranked run defense in the league (106.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his Detroit Lions meet the Green Bay Packers, Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Is Montgomery a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Packers? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Montgomery vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: December 5, 2024

December 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 55.00

55.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.58

0.58 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.33

18.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

Montgomery is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position (29th overall), posting 167.8 total fantasy points (14.0 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Montgomery has generated 47.2 fantasy points (15.7 per game) as he's rushed for 200 yards and scored three touchdowns on 44 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 92 yards on nine grabs (nine targets).

Montgomery has put up 68.4 fantasy points (13.7 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 305 yards with four touchdowns on 73 carries. He has also contributed 139 yards on 13 catches (14 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Montgomery's fantasy season was a Week 11 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup in which he posted 21.5 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 15 carries, 75 yards, 2 TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, David Montgomery had his worst game of the season in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he put up just 5.0 fantasy points (9 carries, 31 yards; 3 receptions, 39 yards).

Packers Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Green Bay this year.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Packers have allowed a touchdown reception by 16 players this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed four players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Green Bay has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Packers have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

