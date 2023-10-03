Daniel Jones Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

In Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), QB Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will play the Miami Dolphins, who have the 25th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (251 yards conceded per game).

Is Jones a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Dolphins? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Jones vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants at Miami Dolphins

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.48

16.48 Projected Passing Yards: 217.28

217.28 Projected Passing TDs: 1.03

1.03 Projected Rushing Yards: 36.47

36.47 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

Jones is currently the 24th-ranked fantasy player at his position (46th overall), tallying 47.9 total fantasy points (12.0 per game).

During his last three games, Jones has compiled 661 passing yards (75-of-103) for two passing TDs with four picks, leading to 43.4 fantasy points (14.5 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 130 yards rushing on 21 carries with one touchdown.

The high point of Jones' season as a fantasy producer came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, as he tallied 30.7 fantasy points by rushing for 59 yards and one TD on nine attempts.

From a fantasy perspective, Daniel Jones delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (4.0 points) in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers, throwing for 137 yards and zero touchdowns with one pick.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

Miami has allowed at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Dolphins this year.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Miami this season.

The Dolphins have given up a touchdown catch by five players this year.

Miami has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Dolphins have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

Miami has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Dolphins this season.

