FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Wan'Dale Robinson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Wan'Dale Robinson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the New York Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson was 53rd among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 89.7. Going into 2025, he is the 68th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Wan'Dale Robinson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points89.716953
2025 Projected Fantasy Points64.217068

Wan'Dale Robinson 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 versus the Indianapolis Colts, Robinson posted a season-high 13.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: five receptions, 71 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Vikings5.8126440
Week 2@Commanders7.842181
Week 3@Browns6.187610
Week 4Cowboys7.11411710
Week 5@Seahawks10.096361
Week 6Bengals5.0115500
Week 7Eagles2.396230

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Wan'Dale Robinson vs. Other Giants Receivers

The Giants called a pass on 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 41.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Robinson's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his New York Giants teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Wan'Dale Robinson14093699317
Malik Nabers1701091204713
Darius Slayton713957325
Theo Johnson432933111

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Wan'Dale Robinson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup