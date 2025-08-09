Wan'Dale Robinson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the New York Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson was 53rd among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 89.7. Going into 2025, he is the 68th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Wan'Dale Robinson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 89.7 169 53 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 64.2 170 68

Wan'Dale Robinson 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 versus the Indianapolis Colts, Robinson posted a season-high 13.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: five receptions, 71 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Vikings 5.8 12 6 44 0 Week 2 @Commanders 7.8 4 2 18 1 Week 3 @Browns 6.1 8 7 61 0 Week 4 Cowboys 7.1 14 11 71 0 Week 5 @Seahawks 10.0 9 6 36 1 Week 6 Bengals 5.0 11 5 50 0 Week 7 Eagles 2.3 9 6 23 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Wan'Dale Robinson vs. Other Giants Receivers

The Giants called a pass on 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 41.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Robinson's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his New York Giants teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Wan'Dale Robinson 140 93 699 3 17 Malik Nabers 170 109 1204 7 13 Darius Slayton 71 39 573 2 5 Theo Johnson 43 29 331 1 1

