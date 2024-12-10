D'Andre Swift Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

In Week 15 (Monday at 8:00 PM ET), RB D'Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears will face the Minnesota Vikings, who have the second-ranked rushing defense in the league (87.2 yards allowed per game).

Is Swift a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Vikings? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Swift vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 74.31

74.31 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

0.46 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.22

13.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

With 137.7 fantasy points in 2024 (10.6 per game), Swift is the 20th-ranked player at the RB position and 49th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Swift has amassed 17.9 fantasy points (6.0 per game) as he's run for 107 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 38 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 72 yards on six grabs (nine targets).

Swift has delivered 38.8 total fantasy points (7.8 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 68 times for 237 yards and one score. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 91 yards on nine receptions (12 targets).

The peak of Swift's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, when he posted 22.5 fantasy points with seven receptions (on seven targets) for 72 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, D'Andre Swift delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (4.0 points) last week against the San Francisco 49ers, rushing for 38 yards on 14 carries with one catch for two yards.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has given up over 300 yards passing to four players this year.

The Vikings have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Minnesota has given up two or more passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to eight players this year.

The Vikings have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Minnesota has allowed at least two receiving TDs to two players this season.

The Vikings have allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of six players have run for at least one touchdown versus Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this season.

