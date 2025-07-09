Cubs vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Twins.

Cubs vs Twins Game Info

Chicago Cubs (54-37) vs. Minnesota Twins (44-47)

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and MARQ

Cubs vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-112) | MIN: (-104)

CHC: (-112) | MIN: (-104) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+136) | MIN: +1.5 (-164)

CHC: -1.5 (+136) | MIN: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Cubs vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs) - 3-2, 4.15 ERA vs David Festa (Twins) - 2-3, 5.48 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Cade Horton (3-2, 4.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Twins will turn to David Festa (2-3, 5.48 ERA). Horton and his team have a record of 4-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Horton's team is 6-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins have gone 5-3-0 ATS in Festa's eight starts with a set spread. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Festa starts this season -- they split the games.

Cubs vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (55.9%)

Cubs vs Twins Moneyline

Chicago is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -104 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Twins Spread

The Cubs are at the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+136 to cover) on the runline. Minnesota is -164 to cover.

Cubs vs Twins Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Cubs-Twins contest on July 9, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Cubs vs Twins Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 41 times (69.5%) in those contests.

This year Chicago has won 41 of 59 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 47 of their 88 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 43-45-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have a 12-16 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

Minnesota has an 11-16 record (winning 40.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

In the 87 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-45-5).

The Twins have gone 45-42-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago OPS (.906) this season. He has a .286 batting average, an on-base percentage of .391, and a slugging percentage of .515.

He ranks 30th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Tucker hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with four walks and three RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .269 with 20 doubles, four triples, 23 home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .544 with an on-base percentage of .306.

His batting average ranks 56th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 118th, and his slugging percentage 11th.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .261 with a .556 slugging percentage and 77 RBI this year.

Nico Hoerner has been key for Chicago with 95 hits, an OBP of .335 plus a slugging percentage of .381.

Hoerner enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has accumulated a team-best OBP (.335), and leads the Twins in hits (77). He's batting .270 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Trevor Larnach's .428 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .259 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 77th, his on-base percentage is 89th, and he is 81st in slugging.

Ty France is hitting .252 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .246 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 31 walks.

Cubs vs Twins Head to Head

7/8/2025: 8-1 MIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-1 MIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/7/2024: 8-2 CHC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 CHC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2024: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/5/2024: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/14/2023: 16-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

16-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/12/2023: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

