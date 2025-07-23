Cubs vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23

Odds updated as of 10:13 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs will face the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Wednesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cubs vs Royals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (59-41) vs. Kansas City Royals (49-52)

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSKC

Cubs vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-255) | KC: (+210)

CHC: (-255) | KC: (+210) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-128) | KC: +1.5 (+106)

CHC: -1.5 (-128) | KC: +1.5 (+106) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cubs vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 8-3, 3.80 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 6-5, 2.94 ERA

The probable pitchers are Colin Rea (8-3) for the Cubs and Seth Lugo (6-5) for the Royals. Rea's team is 10-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rea's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-3. The Royals have a 7-11-0 record against the spread in Lugo's starts. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Lugo's starts this season, and they went 6-6 in those games.

Cubs vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (58.1%)

Cubs vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +210 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -255 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Royals Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Royals. The Cubs are -128 to cover the spread, while the Royals are +106.

Cubs vs Royals Over/Under

Cubs versus Royals, on July 23, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Royals Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 44, or 69.8%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Chicago has been a -255 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every time.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 49 of 97 chances this season.

The Cubs are 48-49-0 against the spread in their 97 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have won 47.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (29-32).

Kansas City has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +210 or longer.

The Royals have played in 99 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-58-2).

The Royals have gone 50-49-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .276 with 63 walks and 70 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .496.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.556) and total hits (104) this season. He's batting .270 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Crow-Armstrong takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has collected 99 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .539 this season.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .375, fueled by 24 extra-base hits.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.491) and paces the Royals in hits (115). He's batting .288 and with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 26th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia leads his team with a .347 OBP. He has a batting average of .293 while slugging .446.

His batting average is 12th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .264 with 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

Salvador Perez has 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 18 walks while batting .253.

Cubs vs Royals Head to Head

7/21/2025: 12-4 KC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-4 KC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/28/2024: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/27/2024: 9-4 CHC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-4 CHC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/26/2024: 6-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/20/2023: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/19/2023: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/18/2023: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!