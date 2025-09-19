Cubs vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Cubs vs Reds Game Info

Chicago Cubs (88-65) vs. Cincinnati Reds (77-76)

Date: Friday, September 19, 2025

Friday, September 19, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network, FDSOH, and MARQ

Cubs vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-124) | CIN: (+106)

CHC: (-124) | CIN: (+106) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+136) | CIN: +1.5 (-164)

CHC: -1.5 (+136) | CIN: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 9-7, 3.29 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 8-8, 3.30 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Shota Imanaga (9-7, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Nick Lodolo (8-8, 3.30 ERA). Imanaga and his team are 9-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. Imanaga's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-6). The Reds have gone 13-11-0 against the spread when Lodolo starts. The Reds have a 5-8 record in Lodolo's 13 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (52.4%)

Cubs vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Reds reveal Chicago as the favorite (-124) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.

Cubs vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Reds are -164 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +136.

Cubs vs Reds Over/Under

Cubs versus Reds, on Sept. 19, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 66, or 64.1%, of the 103 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Chicago has been victorious 57 times in 85 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 68 of their 149 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 71-78-0 in 149 games with a line this season.

The Reds have won 48.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (39-42).

Cincinnati has a 26-33 record (winning 44.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Reds have played in 146 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-81-8).

The Reds have collected a 75-71-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.399) thanks to 39 extra-base hits. He has a .301 batting average and an on-base percentage of .350.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 103rd in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .246 with 37 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .287.

He ranks 99th in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Ian Happ has collected 129 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Seiya Suzuki has been key for Chicago with 132 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .459.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated 156 hits with a .430 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Reds. He's batting .261 and with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 60th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

TJ Friedl has a .362 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .257 while slugging .368.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 76th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is hitting .240 with 20 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 45 walks.

Austin Hays is hitting .269 with 16 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

Cubs vs Reds Head to Head

9/18/2025: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2025: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2025: 5-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/4/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/1/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/31/2025: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/30/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/25/2025: 11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/24/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/23/2025: 13-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

