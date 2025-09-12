Cubs vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Chicago Cubs take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Cubs vs Rays Game Info

Chicago Cubs (83-63) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (72-74)

Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network, MARQ, and FDSSUN

Cubs vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-172) | TB: (+144)

CHC: (-172) | TB: (+144) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+122) | TB: +1.5 (-146)

CHC: -1.5 (+122) | TB: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 12-8, 2.92 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 9-11, 4.94 ERA

The probable pitchers are Matthew Boyd (12-8) for the Cubs and Shane Baz (9-11) for the Rays. Boyd and his team have a record of 10-17-0 against the spread when he starts. Boyd's team has won 52.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-10). The Rays have gone 12-15-0 against the spread when Baz starts. The Rays are 5-6 in Baz's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (56.3%)

Cubs vs Rays Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +144 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Rays Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rays. The Cubs are +122 to cover, and the Rays are -146.

Cubs vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Rays on Sept. 12 is 7.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Cubs vs Rays Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 99 games this year and have walked away with the win 62 times (62.6%) in those games.

This season Chicago has been victorious 23 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 65 of their 142 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 65-77-0 in 142 games with a line this season.

The Rays are 28-39 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.8% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a 3-6 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The Rays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 141 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-73-7).

The Rays have a 61-80-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.3% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 134 hits, which is best among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .251 with 67 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .294 and a slugging percentage of .490.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.390) thanks to 36 extra-base hits. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He is ninth in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has 131 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.324/.461.

Suzuki takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .211 with a double, six walks and four RBIs.

Ian Happ is batting .237 with a .338 OBP and 66 RBI for Chicago this season.

Happ enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double and two walks.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 144 hits, a team-best for the Rays. He's batting .261 and slugging .538 with an on-base percentage of .300.

He ranks 71st in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Yandy Diaz paces his team with a .350 OBP, and has a club-best .474 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .292.

He is 11th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .260 with 17 doubles, 28 home runs and 36 walks.

Chandler Simpson has 11 doubles, three triples and 18 walks while batting .292.

