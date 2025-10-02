Cubs vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NL Wild Card Game 3 on Oct. 2

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Cubs vs Padres Game Info

Chicago Cubs (92-70) vs. San Diego Padres (90-72)

Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025

Thursday, October 2, 2025 Time: 5:08 p.m. ET

5:08 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN

Cubs vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-116) | SD: (-102)

CHC: (-116) | SD: (-102) Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-205) | SD: -1.5 (+168)

CHC: +1.5 (-205) | SD: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Cubs vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 11-7, 3.68 ERA vs Yu Darvish (Padres) - 5-5, 5.37 ERA

The probable starters are Jameson Taillon (11-7, 3.68 ERA) for the Cubs and Yu Darvish (5-5, 5.37 ERA) for the Padres. When Taillon starts, his team is 11-10-0 against the spread this season. When Taillon starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-4. The Padres have a 10-4-0 record against the spread in Darvish's starts. The Padres have been the moneyline underdog in six of Darvish's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (58.5%)

Cubs vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -116 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cubs. The Padres are +168 to cover, while the Cubs are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cubs vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Padres contest on Oct. 2 has been set at 7.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Cubs vs Padres Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 71 wins in the 110 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Chicago has won 70 of 107 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 74 of 159 chances this season.

The Cubs are 76-83-0 against the spread in their 159 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have won 34 of the 69 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (49.3%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, San Diego has gone 30-34 (46.9%).

The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times this season for a 70-89-3 record against the over/under.

The Padres have put together an 88-74-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.3% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .266 with 87 walks and 91 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .464.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 44th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner has hit seven homers this season while driving in 61 runs. He's batting .297 this season and slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among all qualified, he is eighth in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Hoerner brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a home run and two RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has collected 146 base hits, an OBP of .287 and a slugging percentage of .481 this season.

Seiya Suzuki has been key for Chicago with 140 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .478.

Suzuki brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .294 with two doubles, six home runs, two walks and 13 RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. a has .368 on-base percentage to lead the Padres. He's batting .268 while slugging .446.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado has collected 169 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He is currently 33rd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Luis Arraez has a .392 slugging percentage, which paces the Padres.

Ryan O'Hearn is hitting .281 with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 58 walks.

Cubs vs Padres Head to Head

10/1/2025: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/30/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/16/2025: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/15/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/14/2025: 10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/6/2025: 8-7 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/5/2025: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/8/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/7/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

