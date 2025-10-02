Cubs vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NL Wild Card Game 3 on Oct. 2
Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.
In MLB action on Thursday, the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series.
Cubs vs Padres Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (92-70) vs. San Diego Padres (90-72)
- Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025
- Time: 5:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN
Cubs vs Padres Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-116) | SD: (-102)
- Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-205) | SD: -1.5 (+168)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Cubs vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 11-7, 3.68 ERA vs Yu Darvish (Padres) - 5-5, 5.37 ERA
The probable starters are Jameson Taillon (11-7, 3.68 ERA) for the Cubs and Yu Darvish (5-5, 5.37 ERA) for the Padres. When Taillon starts, his team is 11-10-0 against the spread this season. When Taillon starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-4. The Padres have a 10-4-0 record against the spread in Darvish's starts. The Padres have been the moneyline underdog in six of Darvish's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.
Cubs vs Padres Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cubs win (58.5%)
Cubs vs Padres Moneyline
- San Diego is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -116 favorite at home.
Cubs vs Padres Spread
- The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cubs. The Padres are +168 to cover, while the Cubs are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Cubs vs Padres Over/Under
- The over/under for the Cubs versus Padres contest on Oct. 2 has been set at 7.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.
Cubs vs Padres Betting Trends
- The Cubs have come away with 71 wins in the 110 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year Chicago has won 70 of 107 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 74 of 159 chances this season.
- The Cubs are 76-83-0 against the spread in their 159 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Padres have won 34 of the 69 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (49.3%).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, San Diego has gone 30-34 (46.9%).
- The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times this season for a 70-89-3 record against the over/under.
- The Padres have put together an 88-74-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.3% of the time).
Cubs Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .266 with 87 walks and 91 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .464.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 44th in slugging.
- Nico Hoerner has hit seven homers this season while driving in 61 runs. He's batting .297 this season and slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .345.
- Among all qualified, he is eighth in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.
- Hoerner brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a home run and two RBIs.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong has collected 146 base hits, an OBP of .287 and a slugging percentage of .481 this season.
- Seiya Suzuki has been key for Chicago with 140 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .478.
- Suzuki brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .294 with two doubles, six home runs, two walks and 13 RBIs.
Padres Player Leaders
- Fernando Tatis Jr. a has .368 on-base percentage to lead the Padres. He's batting .268 while slugging .446.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.
- Manny Machado has collected 169 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .335.
- He is currently 33rd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Luis Arraez has a .392 slugging percentage, which paces the Padres.
- Ryan O'Hearn is hitting .281 with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 58 walks.
Cubs vs Padres Head to Head
- 10/1/2025: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/30/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/16/2025: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 4/15/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 4/14/2025: 10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 4/6/2025: 8-7 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/5/2025: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/4/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/8/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/7/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
