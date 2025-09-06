Cubs vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Chicago Cubs take on the Washington Nationals.

Cubs vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (81-60) vs. Washington Nationals (56-84)

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and MASN2

Cubs vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-275) | WSH: (+225)

CHC: (-275) | WSH: (+225) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-130) | WSH: +1.5 (+108)

CHC: -1.5 (-130) | WSH: +1.5 (+108) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Cubs vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 12-7, 2.94 ERA vs Brad Lord (Nationals) - 4-8, 4.34 ERA

The Cubs will look to Matthew Boyd (12-7) versus the Nationals and Brad Lord (4-8). Boyd and his team are 10-16-0 ATS this season when he starts. Boyd's team is 11-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have gone 7-6-0 ATS in Lord's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have a 7-4 record in Lord's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (69.8%)

Cubs vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Cubs, Washington is the underdog at +225, and Chicago is -275 playing at home.

Cubs vs Nationals Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are -130 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being +108.

Cubs vs Nationals Over/Under

The Cubs-Nationals contest on Sept. 6 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 62 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has not lost in four games when named as a moneyline favorite of -275 or better.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 64 of their 137 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 63-74-0 in 137 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won 48 of the 113 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (42.5%).

Washington has played as a moneyline underdog of +225 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

In the 134 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-56-7).

The Nationals have covered 49.3% of their games this season, going 66-68-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.381) this season, fueled by 132 hits. He has a .270 batting average and a slugging percentage of .472.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 39th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in total hits (132) this season while batting .253 with 66 extra-base hits. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 92nd, his on-base percentage 140th, and his slugging percentage 24th.

Crow-Armstrong heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with two walks and three RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has hit six homers with a team-high .386 SLG this season.

Seiya Suzuki has 27 home runs, 89 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .265 with 29 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 60th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

James Wood has racked up 134 hits with a .353 OBP while slugging .470. Those stats all pace his team. He also has a batting average of .256.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is batting .260 with 26 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks.

Josh Bell is hitting .225 with 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 54 walks.

Cubs vs Nationals Head to Head

9/5/2025: 11-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

11-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/5/2025: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/4/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/3/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/20/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/19/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/1/2024: 14-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

14-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/31/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/30/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

