Cubs vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 23

Odds updated as of 2:15 a.m.

The Chicago Cubs versus the New York Mets is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Cubs vs Mets Game Info

Chicago Cubs (88-68) vs. New York Mets (80-76)

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Tuesday, September 23, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: TBS, MARQ, and SNY

Cubs vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-118) | NYM: (-100)

CHC: (-118) | NYM: (-100) Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-225) | NYM: -1.5 (+184)

CHC: +1.5 (-225) | NYM: -1.5 (+184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs) - 11-4, 2.66 ERA vs David Peterson (Mets) - 9-6, 3.98 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cade Horton (11-4) for the Cubs and David Peterson (9-6) for the Mets. Horton and his team are 11-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Horton's team has been victorious in 78.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-3. The Mets have an 8-18-0 ATS record in Peterson's 26 starts that had a set spread. The Mets are 1-5 in Peterson's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (55.1%)

Cubs vs Mets Moneyline

New York is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -118 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cubs. The Mets are +184 to cover, while the Cubs are -225 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cubs vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Cubs-Mets contest on Sept. 23, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Mets Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 104 games this season and have come away with the win 66 times (63.5%) in those contests.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 63 times in 94 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 69 of their 151 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 71-80-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have won 15 of the 40 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (37.5%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, New York has gone 9-18 (33.3%).

The Mets have played in 149 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-72-8).

The Mets are 69-80-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .395, fueled by 39 extra-base hits. He has a .299 batting average and an on-base percentage of .348.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 109th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .245 with 37 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .286.

His batting average ranks 100th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 138th, and his slugging percentage 35th.

Ian Happ has 132 hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.342/.420.

Seiya Suzuki has been key for Chicago with 133 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .455.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 148 hits with a .399 on-base percentage, leading the Mets in both statistics. He's batting .267 and slugging .534.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 44th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is ninth in slugging.

Soto heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .308 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.

Francisco Lindor's .457 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Pete Alonso is batting .274 with 38 doubles, a triple, 37 home runs and 60 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .260 with 27 doubles, 24 home runs and 49 walks.

Cubs vs Mets Head to Head

5/11/2025: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/10/2025: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2025: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/23/2024: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/22/2024: 8-1 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/21/2024: 11-1 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-1 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/2/2024: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/1/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/30/2024: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/29/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!