Cubs vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs are among the MLB teams busy on Tuesday, up against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cubs vs Guardians Game Info

Chicago Cubs (49-35) vs. Cleveland Guardians (40-42)

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: TBS, MARQ, and CLEG

Cubs vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-196) | CLE: (+164)

CHC: (-196) | CLE: (+164) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+108) | CLE: +1.5 (-130)

CHC: -1.5 (+108) | CLE: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 7-3, 2.65 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 5-3, 3.68 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Matthew Boyd (7-3) versus the Guardians and Gavin Williams (5-3). Boyd's team is 6-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Boyd's team is 8-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians are 8-8-0 against the spread when Williams starts. The Guardians have a 4-6 record in Williams' 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (71%)

Cubs vs Guardians Moneyline

Chicago is a -196 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +164 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Guardians Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Cubs are +108 to cover, and the Guardians are -130.

Cubs vs Guardians Over/Under

Cubs versus Guardians, on July 1, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Cubs vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (69.8%) in those games.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 10 times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 44 of their 82 opportunities.

The Cubs have posted a record of 41-41-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians have won 42% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (21-29).

Cleveland has played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer, and lost each game.

The Guardians have had an over/under set by bookmakers 80 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 34 of those games (34-43-3).

The Guardians have put together a 38-42-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.5% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .395, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .537. He's batting .291 on the season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 22nd in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Tucker has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .262 with 20 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago with 83 hits. He is batting .258 this season and 44 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Nico Hoerner has three home runs, 35 RBI and a batting average of .293 this season.

Hoerner has hit safely in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with three home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has totaled 92 hits with a .371 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Guardians. He's batting .309.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is eighth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan has 18 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks while hitting .295. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Carlos Santana has six doubles, nine home runs and 37 walks while hitting .232.

Kyle Manzardo has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .222.

