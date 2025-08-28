Cubs vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 28

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs versus the San Francisco Giants is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Cubs vs Giants Game Info

Chicago Cubs (76-57) vs. San Francisco Giants (65-68)

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Thursday, August 28, 2025 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and MARQ

Cubs vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-126) | SF: (+108)

CHC: (-126) | SF: (+108) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+128) | SF: +1.5 (-154)

CHC: -1.5 (+128) | SF: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 8-6, 3.03 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 12-9, 3.13 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Shota Imanaga (8-6) to the mound, while Logan Webb (12-9) will take the ball for the Giants. Imanaga and his team have a record of 9-9-0 against the spread when he starts. When Imanaga starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-5. When Webb starts, the Giants have gone 11-16-0 against the spread. The Giants were named the moneyline underdog for three Webb starts this season -- they won all of the games.

Cubs vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (53.7%)

Cubs vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Cubs, San Francisco is the underdog at +108, and Chicago is -126 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Giants Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Giants. The Cubs are +128 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -154.

Cubs vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Cubs-Giants on Aug. 28, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Cubs vs Giants Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 57 times (64%) in those contests.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 49 times in 73 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 60 of their 129 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 60-69-0 in 129 games with a line this season.

The Giants have won 25 of the 53 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (47.2%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, San Francisco has a record of 17-20 (45.9%).

The Giants have had an over/under set by bookmakers 132 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-65-6).

The Giants have collected a 58-74-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.9% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 123 hits. He has a .263 batting average and a slugging percentage of .462.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Tucker has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in total hits (128) this season while batting .256 with 66 extra-base hits. He's slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .295.

He is 87th in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging in MLB.

Crow-Armstrong takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has hit five homers with a team-high .378 SLG this season.

Seiya Suzuki has 27 home runs, 87 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has accumulated an on-base percentage of .377 and has 128 hits, both team-best marks for the Giants. He's batting .258 and slugging .479.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 78th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 35th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee has 30 doubles, 10 triples, seven home runs and 41 walks while batting .259. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is currently 75th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Willy Adames is hitting .222 with 18 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 64 walks.

Heliot Ramos' .410 slugging percentage leads his team.

Cubs vs Giants Head to Head

8/27/2025: 12-3 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-3 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/26/2025: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/7/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/6/2025: 14-5 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

14-5 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/5/2025: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/27/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/26/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/25/2024: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/24/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/19/2024: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

