Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Chicago Cubs facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (91-70) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (78-83)

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Sunday, September 28, 2025 Time: 3:20 p.m. ET

3:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSMW

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-164) | STL: (+138)

CHC: (-164) | STL: (+138) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+132) | STL: +1.5 (-160)

CHC: -1.5 (+132) | STL: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad (Cubs) - 3-1, 4.26 ERA vs Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 4-2, 3.18 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Javier Assad (3-1) to the mound, while Kyle Leahy (4-2) will take the ball for the Cardinals. When Assad starts, his team is 1-5-0 against the spread this season. Assad and his team have won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Leahy's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (61.3%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

Chicago is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +138 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +132 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -160.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Cubs-Cardinals on Sept. 28, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 69, or 64.5%, of the 107 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Chicago has won 28 of 43 games when listed as at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 74 of their 156 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs are 74-82-0 against the spread in their 156 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have won 48.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (43-46).

St. Louis has a record of 8-16 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer (33.3%).

The Cardinals have played in 155 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-70-5).

The Cardinals have covered 50.3% of their games this season, going 78-77-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 133 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379. He has a .268 batting average and a slugging percentage of .467.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.395) thanks to 40 extra-base hits. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .346.

His batting average is eighth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 44th, and his slugging percentage 110th.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .247 with a .481 slugging percentage and 95 RBI this year.

Crow-Armstrong has recorded a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Michael Busch leads Chicago in total hits (137) this season while batting .263 with 64 extra-base hits.

Busch enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .471 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.459) and leads the Cardinals in hits (144). He's batting .290 and with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 15th, his on-base percentage is 50th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan paces his team with a .353 OBP. He has a batting average of .287 while slugging .422.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Ivan Herrera is hitting .286 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 43 walks.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .234 with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 64 walks.

Cubs vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/27/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/26/2025: 12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/9/2025: 9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/8/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/5/2025: 8-6 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-6 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/4/2025: 11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/26/2025: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/25/2025: 8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/24/2025: 8-7 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-7 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2025: 8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

