Creighton vs Nebraska Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 22

The Creighton Bluejays (4-0) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1) on November 22, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 22, 2024

Game time: 8:00 PM ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. Nebraska Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Creighton win (78.5%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Creighton (-10.5) versus Nebraska on Friday. The over/under is set at 151.5 points for this game.

Creighton vs. Nebraska: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Creighton went 19-16-0 ATS last season.

Nebraska put together a 21-13-0 ATS record last year.

The Bluejays covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered eight times in 16 games when playing at home, and they covered eight times in 12 games on the road.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Cornhuskers had a better winning percentage at home (.789, 15-4-0 record) than on the road (.364, 4-7-0).

Creighton vs. Nebraska: Moneyline Betting Stats

Creighton won 21 of the 28 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (75%).

The Bluejays had a 9-1 record last year (winning 90% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -671 or shorter.

Nebraska was underdogs in 14 games last season and won four (28.6%) of those contests.

The Cornhuskers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +470 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, Creighton's implied win probability is 87.0%.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Head-to-Head Comparison

The 34.6 rebounds per game the Cornhuskers averaged ranked 61st in the nation. Their opponents recorded 34.1 per outing.

The Cornhuskers averaged 98.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (102nd in college basketball), and allowed 89.5 points per 100 possessions (75th in college basketball).

