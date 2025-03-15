Cornell vs Dartmouth Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Ivy League Tournament

The No. 2 seed Cornell Big Red (17-10, 9-5 Ivy League) head into the Ivy League tournament against the No. 3 seed Dartmouth Big Green (14-13, 8-6 Ivy League) on Saturday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, starting at 2 p.m. ET.

Cornell vs. Dartmouth Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNews

ESPNews Location: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Arena: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

Cornell vs. Dartmouth Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Cornell win (66.9%)

Cornell is a 5.5-point favorite against Dartmouth on Saturday and the over/under has been set at 157.5 points. Here are some betting insights and trends before you place a wager on the game.

Cornell vs. Dartmouth: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cornell has put together a 15-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Dartmouth has covered 17 times in 25 matchups with a spread this year.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Dartmouth is 9-3 against the spread compared to the 5-6 ATS record Cornell puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

When playing at home, the Big Red have a worse record against the spread (6-6-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (9-4-0).

The Big Green's winning percentage against the spread at home is .727 (8-3-0). On the road, it is .643 (9-5-0).

Cornell has 10 wins against the spread in 14 conference games this year.

Dartmouth is 10-4-0 against the spread in Ivy League play this year.

Cornell vs. Dartmouth: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cornell has come away with 11 wins in the 17 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Big Red have come away with a win six times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -225 or shorter on the moneyline.

Dartmouth has been the moneyline underdog 16 total times this season. Dartmouth has finished 6-10 in those games.

The Big Green are 3-9 (winning only 25% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer.

Cornell has an implied victory probability of 69.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cornell vs. Dartmouth Head-to-Head Comparison

Cornell has a +209 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.7 points per game. It is putting up 85 points per game to rank fifth in college basketball and is allowing 77.3 per contest to rank 316th in college basketball.

Cornell's leading scorer, Nazir Williams, ranks 271st in college basketball putting up 14.9 points per game.

Dartmouth puts up 77.6 points per game (85th in college basketball) while giving up 71.3 per contest (160th in college basketball). It has a +169 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Ryan Cornish leads Dartmouth, averaging 17.2 points per game (100th in college basketball).

The 32.3 rebounds per game the Big Red average rank 159th in the nation, and are 1.4 more than the 30.9 their opponents grab per contest.

Guy Ragland Jr. averages 5.4 rebounds per game (ranking 482nd in college basketball) to lead the Big Red.

The Big Green average 35.4 rebounds per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 32 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.4 boards per game.

Brandon Mitchell-Day averages 7.6 rebounds per game (92nd in college basketball) to lead the Big Green.

Cornell ranks 13th in college basketball with 105.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 258th in college basketball defensively with 96.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Big Green record 97.6 points per 100 possessions (128th in college basketball), while giving up 89.7 points per 100 possessions (83rd in college basketball).

