NCAAF

Texas A&M vs Florida Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Texas A&M vs Florida Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The Texas A&M Aggies are among the college football squads busy on Saturday, up against the Florida Gators.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas A&M vs Florida Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-275) | Florida: (+220)
  • Spread: Texas A&M: -7.5 (100) | Florida: +7.5 (-122)
  • Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Texas A&M vs Florida Betting Trends

  • Texas A&M has two wins against the spread this season.
  • Texas A&M has won once ATS (1-2) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite this season.
  • There have been three Texas A&M games (of five) that went over the total this season.
  • Florida has won twice against the spread this season.
  • Florida has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • One Florida game (out of five) has gone over the point total this season.

Texas A&M vs Florida Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aggies win (71.4%)

Texas A&M vs Florida Point Spread

Texas A&M is a 7.5-point favorite against Florida. Texas A&M is +100 to cover the spread, and Florida is -122.

Texas A&M vs Florida Over/Under

An over/under of 47.5 has been set for Texas A&M-Florida on Oct. 11, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Texas A&M vs Florida Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Texas A&M-Florida, Texas A&M is the favorite at -275, and Florida is +220.

Texas A&M vs. Florida Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Texas A&M34.84721.04254.75
Florida23.410317.02550.95

Texas A&M vs. Florida Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Game time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: College Station, Texas
  • Stadium: Kyle Field

Check out even more in-depth Texas A&M vs. Florida analysis on FanDuel Research.

