Texas A&M vs Florida Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The Texas A&M Aggies are among the college football squads busy on Saturday, up against the Florida Gators.

Texas A&M vs Florida Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-275) | Florida: (+220)

Texas A&M: (-275) | Florida: (+220) Spread: Texas A&M: -7.5 (100) | Florida: +7.5 (-122)

Texas A&M: -7.5 (100) | Florida: +7.5 (-122) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Texas A&M vs Florida Betting Trends

Texas A&M has two wins against the spread this season.

Texas A&M has won once ATS (1-2) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite this season.

There have been three Texas A&M games (of five) that went over the total this season.

Florida has won twice against the spread this season.

Florida has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this year.

One Florida game (out of five) has gone over the point total this season.

Texas A&M vs Florida Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aggies win (71.4%)

Texas A&M vs Florida Point Spread

Texas A&M is a 7.5-point favorite against Florida. Texas A&M is +100 to cover the spread, and Florida is -122.

Texas A&M vs Florida Over/Under

An over/under of 47.5 has been set for Texas A&M-Florida on Oct. 11, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Texas A&M vs Florida Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Texas A&M-Florida, Texas A&M is the favorite at -275, and Florida is +220.

Texas A&M vs. Florida Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas A&M 34.8 47 21.0 42 54.7 5 Florida 23.4 103 17.0 25 50.9 5

Texas A&M vs. Florida Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Stadium: Kyle Field

