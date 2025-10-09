Georgia vs Auburn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
The college football slate on Saturday includes the Georgia Bulldogs facing the Auburn Tigers.
Georgia vs Auburn Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Georgia: (-168) | Auburn: (+142)
- Spread: Georgia: -3.5 (-110) | Auburn: +3.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Georgia vs Auburn Betting Trends
- Georgia has one win against the spread this year.
- As a 3.5-point or greater favorite, Georgia has one win ATS (1-3) this season.
- Georgia has had two games (out of five) hit the over this season.
- Auburn owns two wins against the spread this season.
- As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Auburn has one win ATS (1-1) this year.
- One Auburn game (out of five) has hit the over this year.
Georgia vs Auburn Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulldogs win (59.4%)
Georgia vs Auburn Point Spread
Auburn is the underdog by 3.5 points against Georgia. Auburn is -110 to cover the spread, and Georgia is -110.
Georgia vs Auburn Over/Under
The Georgia-Auburn matchup on Oct. 11 has been given an over/under of 45.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.
Georgia vs Auburn Moneyline
Georgia is a -168 favorite on the moneyline, while Auburn is a +142 underdog.
Georgia vs. Auburn Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Georgia
|34.6
|49
|18.4
|30
|52.3
|5
|Auburn
|27.6
|87
|16.4
|24
|52.3
|5
Georgia vs. Auburn Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium
