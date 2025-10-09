Georgia vs Auburn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Georgia Bulldogs facing the Auburn Tigers.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Georgia vs Auburn Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Georgia: (-168) | Auburn: (+142)

Georgia: (-168) | Auburn: (+142) Spread: Georgia: -3.5 (-110) | Auburn: +3.5 (-110)

Georgia: -3.5 (-110) | Auburn: +3.5 (-110) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Georgia vs Auburn Betting Trends

Georgia has one win against the spread this year.

As a 3.5-point or greater favorite, Georgia has one win ATS (1-3) this season.

Georgia has had two games (out of five) hit the over this season.

Auburn owns two wins against the spread this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Auburn has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

One Auburn game (out of five) has hit the over this year.

Georgia vs Auburn Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (59.4%)

Georgia vs Auburn Point Spread

Auburn is the underdog by 3.5 points against Georgia. Auburn is -110 to cover the spread, and Georgia is -110.

Georgia vs Auburn Over/Under

The Georgia-Auburn matchup on Oct. 11 has been given an over/under of 45.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Georgia vs Auburn Moneyline

Georgia is a -168 favorite on the moneyline, while Auburn is a +142 underdog.

Georgia vs. Auburn Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia 34.6 49 18.4 30 52.3 5 Auburn 27.6 87 16.4 24 52.3 5

Georgia vs. Auburn Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium

