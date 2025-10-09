San Jose State vs Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

On Saturday in college football, the San Jose State Spartans are playing the Wyoming Cowboys.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

San Jose State vs Wyoming Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: San Jose State: (-122) | Wyoming: (+104)

San Jose State: (-122) | Wyoming: (+104) Spread: San Jose State: -1.5 (-110) | Wyoming: +1.5 (-110)

San Jose State: -1.5 (-110) | Wyoming: +1.5 (-110) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

San Jose State vs Wyoming Betting Trends

San Jose State's record against the spread is 3-2-0.

As a 1.5-point or greater favorite, San Jose State has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

This season, three of San Jose State's five games have go over the point total.

Wyoming owns two wins against the spread this season.

Wyoming is winless ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.

One of Wyoming's five games has hit the over.

San Jose State vs Wyoming Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spartans win (56.7%)

San Jose State vs Wyoming Point Spread

San Jose State is a 1.5-point favorite against Wyoming. San Jose State is -110 to cover the spread, and Wyoming is -110.

San Jose State vs Wyoming Over/Under

San Jose State versus Wyoming on Oct. 11 has an over/under of 49.5 points, with the over -112 and the under -108.

San Jose State vs Wyoming Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for San Jose State vs. Wyoming reveal San Jose State as the favorite (-122) and Wyoming as the underdog (+104).

San Jose State vs. Wyoming Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games San Jose State 23.2 106 28.0 89 52.7 5 Wyoming 16.8 127 21.2 44 47.7 5

San Jose State vs. Wyoming Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Stadium: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth San Jose State vs. Wyoming analysis on FanDuel Research.