NFL

Commanders vs Falcons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Commanders vs Falcons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 4

On Sunday in the NFL, the Washington Commanders are playing the Atlanta Falcons.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Commanders vs Falcons Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Commanders win (60.2%)

Commanders vs Falcons Point Spread

The Commanders are 1.5-point favorites against the Falcons. The Commanders are -114 to cover the spread, while the Falcons are -106 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Commanders vs Falcons Over/Under

A total of 45.5 points has been set for the Commanders-Falcons game on Sept. 28, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Commanders vs Falcons Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Commanders-Falcons, Washington is the favorite at -134, and Atlanta is +114 playing at home.

Commanders vs Falcons Betting Trends

  • Washington has posted two wins against the spread this season.
  • The Commanders have covered every time (2-0) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • One of the Commanders' three games this season has hit the over.
  • The Falcons have posted one win against the spread this season.
  • As a 1.5-point underdog or more, Atlanta has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
  • No Falcons game has gone over the point total this season.

Commanders vs Falcons Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: WAS: (-134) | ATL: (+114)
  • Spread: WAS: -1.5 (-114) | ATL: +1.5 (-106)
  • Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

