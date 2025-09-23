4 Best Bets and Player Props for 2025 Ryder Cup

The 2025 Ryder Cup draws near.

Bethpage Black will host the newest edition of the Ryder Cup, and according to the Ryder Cup betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Team USA is favored heading into the weekend (as of Tuesday). They are -155 favorites to beat Team Europe (+172).

Here are some of my favorite Ryder Cup bets entering the weekend.

2025 Ryder Cup Best Bets and Player Props

My simulation model isn't finding much value in the overall winner market, which is unfortunate, but I don't want to force anything.

While there seems to be some consensus that this will be a lopsided Ryder Cup -- for either team, really -- I don't really see it that way.

The talent gap is a bit closer than usual, yet the USA is still the more talented side and are at home.

But Team Europe has the experience on their side and sets up pretty similar to the United States in terms of team composition.

With that in mind, where I think we start to see some value is to assume this one is close and to get two extra points with the visiting team.

Tommy Fleetwood trails Jon Rahm (+400) and Rory McIlroy (+600) to lead Team Europe in points, but he's been every bit as good (or better) than those two over the last six months, per datagolf.

Fleetwood also has had a higher statistical floor than both Rahm and McIlroy over everyone's last 50 rounds.

Fleetwood is a great bet to play as many matches for Europe as anyone, and he's been a great Ryder Cup player in the past.

Fleetwood has won 66.7% of his possible points in Ryder Cups, the second-highest rate in European history (since 1979) among players with at least 10 matches -- trailing only his captain, Luke Donald (70.0% in 15 matches).

Cameron Young is a great course fit for Bethpage Black because the New York native nukes it off the tee.

As far as the match play component goes, he was on the TGL runner-up, New York Golf Club -- for what that's worth!

But more importantly, he was a 95th-percentile putter on the PGA Tour this past season from within 15 feet. He's also a 93rd-percentile putter from beyond 15 feet.

Those putts can save holes and win holes, and he should have plenty of birdie chances -- and help out shorter teammates reach greens thanks to his distance off the tee.

The first tee box is always raucous for the Ryder Cup, and that'll absolutely be the case early on Friday when we get started with foursomes.

Who better to set the tone for Keegan Bradley's USA side than Bryson DeChambeau?

DeChambeau gains 24.2 yards per drive on the average pro golfer, per datagolf, over his last 50 rounds.

With a big dogleg to open things up on the first tee, DeChambeau can send one of those patented towering drives into the ether and get things flowing right away in New York.

