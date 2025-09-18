Colorado vs Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Colorado Buffaloes facing the Wyoming Cowboys.

Colorado vs Wyoming Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Colorado: (-529) | Wyoming: (+390)

Colorado: (-529) | Wyoming: (+390) Spread: Colorado: -13.5 (-105) | Wyoming: +13.5 (-115)

Colorado: -13.5 (-105) | Wyoming: +13.5 (-115) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Colorado vs Wyoming Betting Trends

Colorado hasn won once against the spread this year.

Colorado is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of Colorado's three games this season has gone over the point total.

Wyoming has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Wyoming is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs this season.

Wyoming and its opponent have yet to go over the total this season.

Colorado vs Wyoming Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Buffaloes win (87.6%)

Colorado vs Wyoming Point Spread

Wyoming is the underdog by 13.5 points against Colorado. Wyoming is -105 to cover the spread, and Colorado is -115.

Colorado vs Wyoming Over/Under

Colorado versus Wyoming on Sept. 20 has an over/under of 44.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Colorado vs Wyoming Moneyline

Wyoming is a +390 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -529 favorite.

Colorado vs. Wyoming Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Colorado 23.7 91 23.3 80 48.2 3 Wyoming 15.7 119 12.7 31 47.2 3

Colorado vs. Wyoming Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Stadium: Folsom Field

