College Football Playoffs: Top 2025 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch for Every Team

With the College Football Playoff bracket set, we can turn our attention to the 12-team postseason.

There are plenty of angles to dig into -- including College Football Playoff snubs -- but the CFP may also serve as the introduction to the national stage for some of the nation's top NFL Draft prospects.

Let's take a look at each team's top prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Prospects ranked by consensus NFL Draft big board via NFL Mock Draft Database.

2025 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch: College Football Playoff

#1 Oregon Ducks

Top-150 Consensus Prospects:

34. Derrick Harmon (DL)

51. Josh Conerly Jr. (OT)

75. Evan Stewart (WR)

85. Jordan Burch (DL)

98. Tez Johnson (WR)

115. Jabbar Muhammad (CB)

116. Ajani Cornelius (OT)

121. Jeffrey Bassa (LB)

149. Dillon Gabriel (QB)

Despite holding the 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, the Oregon Ducks don't have a single player in the top-32 of the consensus big board.

But their prospect list is long, and they do have a pair of wide receivers in the top-100 -- plus quarterback Dillon Gabriel inside the top 150.

Tez Johnson has 78 catches for 866 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Evan Stewart has 613 yards and 5 touchdowns on his 48 catches.

Dillon Gabriel has a 90.5 PFF grade and has thrown for 3,555 yards on 409 attempts this season with a 72.6% completion rate.

#2 Georgia Bulldogs

Top-150 Consensus Prospects:

12. Mykel Williams (EDGE)

14. Malaki Starks (S)

16. Jalon Walker (LB)

54. Carson Beck (QB)

72. Tate Ratledge (IOL)

106. Earnest Greene (OT)

108. Daylen Everette (CB)

144. Nazir Stackhouse (DL)

146. Smael Mondon Jr. (LB)

The Georgia Bulldogs are loaded, as usual, and they've got three players on the defensive side of the ball in the top-16 of the consensus big board.

Georgia has allowed 20.4 points per game and is 55th in adjusted defensive EPA per play.

Carson Beck was injured in the SEC Championship game, so we'll need to monitor his status as the Bulldogs look to make a title run.

#3 Boise State Broncos

Top-150 Consensus Prospects:

10. Ashton Jeanty (RB)

It's not a long list for the Boise State Broncos in top-tier draft prospects.

The play-making Ashton Jeanty is a top-10 talent, though, and his 2,497 yards led the nation -- by a good amount (nobody else had more than 1,660 rushing yards this season).

Jeanty also scored 29 touchdowns on the ground.

PFF's big board has Jeanty ranked fourth, and he's led in halfback grade each of the last two years.

#4 Arizona State Sun Devils

Top-150 Consensus Prospects:

None

The Arizona State Sun Devils don't have a top-500 player on the consensus big board.

That's not to say that they don't have productive players.

Cam Skattebo is 5th in the nation in rushing yards, an injured Jordyn Tyson is 12th in receiving, and Sam Leavitt is top-45 in passing yards and has averaged 8.8 yards per attempt.

Skattebo, a senior, is 231st on PFF's big board.

#5 Texas Longhorns

Top-150 Consensus Prospects:

9. Kelvin Banks (OT)

22. Cameron Williams (OT)

27. Isaiah Bond (WR)

35. Quinn Ewers (QB)

45. Jahdae Barron (CB)

78. Alfred Collins (DL)

87. Gunnar Helm (TE)

111. Andrew Mukuba (S)

The Texas Longhorns feature eight players inside the top 150, including four players inside the top-35 on offense.

They rank 17th in FPI's offensive efficiency this season.

Quinn Ewers has been playing through an ankle injury. Isaiah Bond was in a walking boot after the SEC Championship game. Kelvin Banks (ankle) missed the SEC Championship.

#6 Penn State Nittany Lions

Top-150 Consensus Prospects:

6. Abdul Carter (EDGE)

25. Tyler Warren (TE)

53. Drew Allar (QB)

84. Kevin Winston Jr. (S)

105. Nick Singleton (RB)

118. Dani Dennis-Sutton (EDGE)

Abdul Carter has anchored a strong Penn State Nittany Lions defense this season and rates out fourth in defensive grade by PFF among qualified EDGE players this season.

Tyler Warren has racked up 1,062 yards on 88 catches this season, ranking him second and third, respectively, among all tight ends.

Drew Allar has averaged 8.9 yards per attempt as a passer and is 10th in ESPN's QBR.

Kevin Winston Jr. will not play in the CFP due to a long-term injury.

#7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Top-150 Consensus Prospects:

21. Benjamin Morrison (CB)

80. Xavier Watts (S)

132. Howard Cross III (DL)

It's all defense for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the prospect board, though Benjamin Morrison (hip) is out for the season. Cross has not played since October 12th.

The Fighting Irish rank second in defensive efficiency by FPI and by adjusted EPA per play this season.

PFF's big board also includes LB Jack Kiser (124th) and QB Riley Leonard (147th) inside their top-150.

#8 Ohio State Buckeyes

Top-150 Consensus Prospects:

23. Emeka Egbuka (WR)

28. Josh Simmons (OT)

33. Tyleik Williams (DL)

38. J.T. Tuimoloau (EDGE)

41. Jack Sawyer (EDGE)

49. Donovan Jackson (IOL)

61. Quinshon Judkins (RB)

71. Denzel Burke (CB)

89. TreVeyon Henderson (RB)

103. Davison Igbinosun (CB)

129. Lathan Ransom (S)

This is quite the list for the Ohio State Buckeyes, who have 11 players inside the consensus top-150.

Leading the way is Emeka Egbuka, who has 743 receiving yards and 9 scores on 60 catches this season.

Josh Simmons (knee) is out for the season. Ohio State is 105th in PFF's pass blocking grade.

PFF's big board has Quinshon Judkins as a first-round talent (30th overall).

#9 Tennessee Volunteers

Top-150 Consensus Prospects:

13. James Pearce Jr. (EDGE)

74. Omarr Norman-Lott (DL)

114. Dylan Sampson (RB)

The Tennessee Volunteers rank fourth in adjusted EPA per play allowed and have some high-end defensive prospects with James Pearce Jr. (6'5", 243 pounds) and Omarr Norman-Lott (6'3", 315).

PFF's big board ranks Norman-Lott 42nd overall.

PFF is also higher on running back Dylan Sampson (51st). Sampson is eighth in the nation in rushing yards (1,485) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (22).

#10 Indiana Hoosiers

Top-150 Consensus Prospects:

102. Mikail Kamara (EDGE)

Mikail Kamara is the lone top-150 prospect on the consensus board for the Indiana Hoosiers, but quarterback Kurtis Rourke is 176th.

Kamara is PFF's 18th-ranked edge player this season and has 10 sacks on the year in 12 games.

Rourke is 6th in PFF grade among 308 qualified QBs this season and 3rd in the nation in ESPN's QBR.

#11 SMU Mustangs

Top-150 Consensus Prospects:

None

The buzziest member of the CFP, the SMU Mustangs have no top-150 prospects on the consensus board, and none make the cut for PFF's big board, either.

They're a balanced team with top-35 adjusted EPA per play on offense and defense.

Sophomore QB Kevin Jennings is 14th in ESPN's QBR, and Junior RB Brashard Smith is 17th in the nation in rushing yards.

#12 Clemson Tigers

Top-150 Consensus Prospects:

86. Barrett Carter (LB)

99. DeMonte Capehart (DL)

123. Blake Miller (OT)

Rounding out the CFP, the Clemson Tigers boast three top-150 prospects, and their two inside the top-100 are on the defensive side of the ball.

Tackle Blake Miller is 94th on PFF's big board, making him the top-ranked Tiger. He has not allowed a sack over 531 pass block snaps this season.

