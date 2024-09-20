College Football Player Prop Best Bets for Week 4

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Jose State at Washington State

No one has the San Jose State Spartans' Friday clash with the Washington State Cougars circled as a must-watch matchup, but this game might be worth side-screen viewing solely to watch Nick Nash go to work.

Nash is putting up the gaudy numbers we love about Group of 5 college football. He's second in FBS in target share (42.7%) and leads the country at 14.7 targets per game. The senior has caught at least 7 balls and recorded at least 90 receiving yards in all three games.

As 12.5-point underdogs, San Jose State will need him in Pullman to keep up. Washington State, allowing 7.0 passing YPA to this stage, might very well allow him to do so.

We've yet to see Nash in a negative script, and he's hauled in double-digit passes in two of three contests. I'm not even sure this is a huge step up in competition for him when the Cougs have allowed 8.5 catches and 128.5 yards to the opposing team's top wideout over the last two weeks.

Florida at Mississippi State

The Florida Gators are two-for-two allowing overs on passing and rushing yard combos for Power 4 quarterbacks this year. Pocket passer Blake Shapen doesn't have that line, but there is good reason to believe he can surpass his yardage prop against UF, too.

Florida has been torched as a bottom-25 passing defense in yards per attempt (YPA) each of the last two seasons, letting up the the seventh-most passing YPA in FBS so far (10.6). The Mississippi State Bulldogs have kept the late Mike Leach's air raid intact, posting the 22nd-highest pass rate in college football so far (58.5%). This is a great matchup for them to do what they do best.

Shapen has posted 293.0 passing yards per game across three games to this point, and he's completed 70.1% of his throws. State's defense stinks, which is how they got boatraced by the Toledo Rockets in Week 3 despite Shapen's numbers, but that'll only help cash this prop as the quarterback looks to keep pace with Florida.

NC State at Clemson

FanDuel Research's own Brandon Gdula looked at the over between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and Clemson Tigers in our Week 4 college football expert picks, and it's likely on the same premise I like this prop for Kevin Concepcion. Clemson's D just isn't its usual scary self.

In the early going, Clemson ranks just 56th in opponent passing YPA (5.6). They've been a top-30 school each of the last five years. With NC State's loss to the Tennessee Volunteers aging like wine, there's some hope they can move the ball despite being 18.5-point underdogs in "Death Valley."

If they do, it's likely through Concepcion. The sophomore is 14th in FBS in target share (34.1%), getting 10.3 looks per game. At 9.0 yards per catch so far, he'd need roughly five grabs to pay off this prop should that pace hold.

Concepcion even broke this mark against Tennessee's dominant secondary (53 yards), so I have minimal concerns for him in this negative script.

Baylor at Colorado

Outside of Travis Hunter, this Colorado Buffaloes passing attack seems to be a simple one to diagnose.

With Jimmy Horn Jr., Will Sheppard, and LaJohntay Wester all running a similar number of routes and drawing similar targets, we can let the market dictate where to buy the dip and sell high. Against the Colorado State Rams' 97th-ranked pass defense (8.1 YPA), Wester amassed 80 yards and scored twice.

In his first two contests, Wester totaled 78 yards and scored once. He had a day against a weak defense, but the projection for him relative to others just isn't very strong. That's especially true with the Baylor Bears on the other side of this one. Baylor has allowed just 4.7 passing YPA (15th in FBS) through Week 3.

With Horn and Sheppard both below 55 yards on their prop, there's no reason to pay the premium for Wester when he's third on the team in routes per game (41.3) and target share (19.6%).

Tennessee at Oklahoma

Due to four Tennessee blowouts in the Nico Iamalaeva era, I'm not sure we've yet seen the best of the Vols' prolific sophomore that has now cracked the top five of Heisman Trophy odds.

At the very least, oddsmakers are expecting his toughest test yet here against the Oklahoma Sooners, who are just 6.5-point underdogs at home. Iamalaeva has starred for 10.4 YPA through the air thus far, but he's attempted just 22.3 throws per game as the Vols have blown the doors off everyone.

We could see yardage from him in what appears to be a pass-funnel approach from OU. The Sooners have allowed just 2.2 YPA on the ground thus far, but they rank just 56th against the pass (5.6 YPA).

Donovan Smith of the Houston Cougars passed this prop (260) amidst a 16-12 game in Norman two weeks ago. Realistically, Nico's one path to failure against it seems to be a blowout, but this line might look like a steal if Oklahoma is the first squad to keep pace. The smallest amount Tennessee has ever won by in an Iamalaeva start is 35 points.

