College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets and Predictions for Week 4

Saturday's college football slate features banger after banger.

We've got a boatload of big games, some of which may be showing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's college football odds.

Which bets stand out to FanDuel Research's college football writers this week? They lay out their favorites below.

College Football Week 4 Expert Betting Picks

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Moneyline Utah More odds in Sportsbook

Entering Big 12 conference play, the longevity of the Oklahoma State Cowboys' offense has to be in serious question with Ollie Gordon III averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. Their defense has also coughed up 6.0 yards per play (89th in FBS) against a trio of cupcakes.

Now, they'll take on the Utah Utes' elite defense (3.4 yards per play allowed) with Cam Rising looking like he'll play through a cut on his throwing hand suffered two weeks ago. I'll take the Utes' moneyline now, which may even cash in Rising's absence if OSU doesn't figure out Gordon's struggles quickly.

Total Match Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

Other than top-shelf quarterback play, this game has everything you want for a total in the 60s. Both of these teams are top-40 FBS schools in seconds per play, and both rank outside the top 75 in defensive yards per play.

While veteran transfers Graham Mertz and Blake Shapen have been roughed up by other superior early-season foes, they'll be punching in their own weight class in this projected SEC shootout.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Spread Northern Illinois More odds in Sportsbook

After taking down a ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish team in Week 2, the No. 23 Northern Illinois Huskies are coming out of their bye week to take on a Buffalo Bulls squad that is worse than their 2-1 record indicates. According to College Football Insiders, the Huskies rank 61 spots ahead of the Bulls in offensive success rate, and Northern Illinois' defense has held their opponents to just 14.5 points per game in their first two contests.

Miami (FL) Total Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

Only four teams are scoring more points per game (53.0) than the No. 8 Miami (FL) Hurricanes, and they are ranked 8th in net points per drive (3.64) on the offensive side of the ball. While the South Florida Bulls are 37th in defensive success rate (34.6%), they are slightly worse in defensive passing success rate (36.1%), and the Hurricanes are 7th in offensive passing success rate (49.8%) with Cam Ward operating the offense flawlessly thus far.

Brandon Gdula, Senior Managing Editor

Spread Coastal Carolina More odds in Sportsbook

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are off to a 3-0 start with big wins against lesser competition (55-27 at the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, 40-21 versus William & Mary, and 28-20 against the Temple Owls on the road) and slot in 75th in SP+ (-1.6) with a balanced profile.

The 2-1 Virginia Cavaliers (-2.6 SP+; 79th) rate out similarly -- yet are favored on the road after wins over Richmond (34-13) and at the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (31-30) before a 27-13 loss at home to the Maryland Terrapins.

CollegeFootballInsiders ranks the Chanticleers' offense top-25 in both early-down EPA per play and late-down success rate; Virginia's defense is outside the top 90 in each.

Total Match Points Over @ Under More odds in Sportsbook

The Clemson Tigers are averaging 34.5 points per game to rank 41st in the nation, and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are putting up 26.0 per contest (92nd). By SP+, though, Clemson is 22nd (34.4), and NC State is 63rd (28.1).

Per CollegeFootballInsiders, the Wolfpack are just 108th in late-down success rate defensively, so the underdogs could struggle to get the Tigers off the field. Cade Klubnik (17th in PFF grade among qualified QBs) should make the most of those extra chances.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token for any wager on the Tennessee vs Oklahoma College football game on September 21st! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across Week 4? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.