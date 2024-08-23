College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets for Week 0

Week 0 may be merely an appetizer for the 2024 college football season with just four games on the schedule.

But appetizers can bang, too. And football is finally back in our lives.

Each week here at FanDuel Research, our college football writers -- Austin Swaim, Riley Thomas, and Skyler Carlin -- will compile their best bets of the week all in one place. We obviously couldn't let Week 0 go by without getting in on the action.

So let's settle in for what should be a thriller of a season. Here are our expert's best bets across the opening college football slate of the year.

College Football Week 0 Expert Betting Picks

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

The Florida State Seminoles were surprise ACC winners a year ago, but they lost 10 NFL Draft picks -- most notably quarterback Jordan Travis -- off the roster. FSU scored just one offensive touchdown in two games to close the year without Travis, and incoming transfer DJ Uiagalelei hasn't posted a top-50 passing offense in three seasons as a starter.

With Haynes King (143.0 passer rating in 2023) the more accomplished quarterback of these two in Uiagelelei's first start within the system, I'll take the points with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, expecting them to hang around in Dublin as the "home" team with one game of experience playing there (2016).

It's not often you see an FCS school as a double-digit favorite. The New Mexico Lobos have a bit of desperation even in Week 0.

New Mexico was 44th in yards per play on offense last year, but they were 132nd of 133 schools in that category on defense, resulting in a 9-3 record to the over last year. Expecting the Montana State Bobcats to score, Bronco Mendenhall's Lobos might need to turn up the pace on offense, ranking just 108th in seconds per play last year.

If both teams have an avenue to score amid a decent pace, we'll take the over as UNM looks to avoid a stain that could put Mendenhall's tenure in jeopardy.

Riley Thomas, Writer

It's rare to see an FCS opponent favored on the road against a Division 1 opponent, yet Montana State is a 13.5-point favorite against New Mexico. Montana State is expected to be one of the best FCS teams, ranked fourth in the FCS Coaches Poll. New Mexico is 129th (out of 134 teams) in ESPN's preseason SP+ rankings.

The Bobcats are chalk full of seniors with 23 on the roster. Meanwhile, the Lobos are entering a new era under coach Bronco Mendenhall and have a win total of only 2.5, per FanDuel Sportsbook's college football win total odds. A quick start from Montana State looks likely; they totaled the second-most points per game in FCS last season while New Mexico is 126th in projected defensive SP+ for 2024. The Bobcats touting one of FCS' best offensive lines led by right tackle Marcus Wehr, who appeared in Pro Football Focus' FCS All-America Team last season, only bodes more confidence.

The Nevada Wolf Pack are expected to be one of the nation's worst teams, sitting at 121st in ESPN's preseason SP+ rankings. This is paired with the Wolf Pack ranking 120th in defensive SP+. Meanwhile, the SMU Mustangs totaled the 10th-most points per game last season at 36.4 and are 22nd in offensive SP+ for 2024.

Preston Stone was one of the nation's highest-rated players by PFF in 2023. SMU's signal-caller finished with a 91.3 player grade (ninth-best) and 91.0 passing grade (fourth-best). He returns leading one of the nation's top passing attacks while Nevada was in the bottom 12% of yards allowed per passing attempt a season ago. The Mustangs should come roaring out the gate in Week 0.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

The Hawaii Warriors are set up for plenty of success in Week 0 ahead of a home bout with the Delaware State Hornets, who are also an FCS program. Besides missing their initial flight to Honolulu for this weekend's game, there's a reason Delaware State are nearly 40-point underdogs as they averaged only 18.0 points per game in 2023 while scoring 17 or fewer points in 7 of their 11 contests.

Amid a 5-8 record a season ago, Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schrager threw for 3,542 yards and 26 touchdowns, and he'll be returning for his senior season in 2024. With the Hornets not having the firepower to put up much of a fight on the road, I'll take the Warriors to jump out to a big lead in the first half.

We'll be treated to a FCS/FBS matchup in Week 0 with Montana State squaring off against New Mexico. Don't be fooled by Montana State -- who is favored by double-digits in this contest -- not being a FBS program as they averaged the second-most points per game (39.9) in the FCS a season ago while their leading passer (Tommy Mellott), leading rusher (Julius Davis), and leading receiver (Ty McCullouch) from 2023 are all returning in 2024.

Meanwhile, New Mexico tallied a solid 27.2 points per game on offense last year while they surrendered the eighth-most points per game (35.1) on defense.

