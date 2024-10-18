College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets and Predictions for Week 8

This week, all eyes will be on Austin for the killer matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns. But we've got a bunch of fun games on tap.

Where can we find the best betting value across the entire slate?

Each week, FanDuel Research's college football writing staff runs through their favorite spreads and totals in FanDuel Sportsbook's college football odds. Below are their favorite picks for what should be another thriller of a weekend.

College Football Week 8 Expert Betting Picks

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: LSU Moneyline (-132)

Taylen Green caught fire to complete north of 70% of his passes against the Tennessee Volunteers, but sub-50% completion rates in the previous two weeks are much closer to his overall body of work. The Arkansas Razorbacks are getting plenty of respect at home with this betting line, but I'm not sure they're ready for Garrett Nussmeier (82.3 QBR; 14th in FBS) and an LSU Tigers defense seeming to find its stride.

Total: Michigan-Illinois Under 44.5 (-105)

On the surface, the Michigan Wolverines and Illinois Fighting Illini average over 51 combined points per game, so why the under? They've dealt with uptempo teams and underperforming defenses at the bottom of the Big Ten, but both of these top-40 defenses (in YPP) average out to a seconds per play that would rank 93rd in FBS.

Illinois did score just seven points on the Penn State Nittany Lions, so I'm expecting both of these teams to get back to their roots.

Riley Thomas, Writer

numberFire's game projections have the Alabama Crimson Tide winning 26.9-25.9 against the Tennessee Volunteers. This spread has mostly moved in Alabama's favor, and I don't necessarily agree with that with the Crimson Tide's pass defense looking susceptible. Tennessee loves to throw down field with over 8.0 yards per passing attempt, and the defense has been exceptional at stopping the run while Alabama leans on a high run play rate.

Backing the over for the Indiana Hoosiers has been like taking candy from a baby. While the Nebraska Cornhuskers are allowing only 13.0 points per game (eighth-fewest), they've yet to face a team within the top 40 of expected points added (EPA) per play on offense. Meanwhile, Indiana ranks second in EPA per play on offense while reaching at least 40 points in five straight games.

Skyler Carlin Writer

While the Washington State Cougars don't have an elite defense, they are 29th in expected points added per play on offense (0.19) while the Hawaii Warriors are 73rd in the same metric (0.02). Besides Hawaii not having enough offensive firepower to keep up with a Washington State squad that is tied for the 19th-most points per game (39), they also deploy a defense that is 78th in expected points added per play (0.01).

Despite putting up only 20 points in last week's win over the Kentucky Wildcats, the Vanderbilt Commodores tallied 40 points against the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide two weeks ago, and they'll get to face a non-SEC opponent in Week 8 with the Ball State Cardinals coming to town. Along with Ball State permitting the second-most points per game (46) in the FBS, the Cardinals are 133rd in expected points added per pass allowed (0.39), and Vanderbilt is 9th in expected points added per pass on offense (0.33) with Diego Pavia under center.

Which bets stand out to you across Week 8? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds to see the full menu of options.

