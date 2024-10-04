College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets and Predictions for Week 6

If you've looked ahead on the college football schedule, you know Week 7 is a certified banger with tons of high-profile matchups.

But this Saturday ain't too shabby, either.

Some of the bigger matchups are also showing value, according to FanDuel Research's college football staff. Below, they lay out their favorite bets of the week based on FanDuel Sportsbook's college football odds.

Let's see which spreads and totals stand out to them.

College Football Week 6 Expert Betting Picks

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Moneyline Missouri More odds in Sportsbook

The Missouri Tigers' last showing -- needing overtime to escape the Vanderbilt Commodores -- wasn't ideal, but they'll benefit from a bye week to prepare for the Texas A&M Aggies while TAMU was thrust into a nail-biter last Saturday. Kyle Field is a brutal place to play, but at plus money, it's hard not to trust productive senior Brady Cook over the Aggies' ambiguous quarterback situation when Mizzou's defense also has a better ranking in ESPN's SP+ Rankings (15th) than Texas A&M's (23rd).

Iowa Total Points Under More odds in Sportsbook

After topping 30 points in three of their four contests, the Iowa Hawkeyes have morphed into "The Greatest Show on Turf" by the school's standards. Still, all good things must come to an end, and the elite Ohio State Buckeyes defense -- which is allowing just 3.3 yards per play (second in FBS) -- is likely the spot. Marshall's up-tempo, air-raid attack put up 14 points on the Buckeyes, but no other team has broken single digits.

Riley Thomas, Writer

Moneyline Michigan More odds in Sportsbook

The Washington Huskies' offense has been one of the most efficient units in America, sitting in the top 16% of yards per rushing attempt and yards per passing attempt. However, I trust the Michigan Wolverines' defense in this one. The unit is also in the top 16% of yards allowed per carry and yards allowed per passing attempt paired with Pro Football Focus' top pass rush grade. MasseyRatings has the Wolverines winning by six points.

Total Match Points Under More odds in Sportsbook

If you like defense, the Iowa Hawkeyes against the Ohio State Buckeyes is meant for you. The Buckeyes lead the nation with 6.8 points per game (PPG) allowed while the Hawkeyes are giving up only 18.3 PPG (top 17%). Each team is among the top half of the slowest paces across college football, and the offenses feature efficient rushing attacks (both teams in the top 10 of yards per carry). Defense and running the rock will likely be the name of the game in this one, leading to few points.

Skyler Carlin Writer

Spread Tennessee More odds in Sportsbook

The Tennessee Volunteers have had no issues covering the spread this season, going a perfect 4-0 against the spread (ATS) through their first 4 games, with their latest win being a double-digit victory over the Oklahoma Sooners before their bye week in Week 5. While the Arkansas Razorbacks are 4-1 ATS, their -0.04 expected points added per pass on defense (71st) and -0.01 expected points added per pass on offense (80th) is enough for me to believe the Volunteers run away with this game on the road.

Boise St Total Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

Ahead of a matchup against the Utah State Aggies, the Boise State Broncos are producing the sixth-most points per game (47.8) -- largely on the back of RB Ashton Jeanty -- while the Aggies are giving up the eighth-most points per game (36.3). Points shouldn't be an issue for a Boise State squad that ranks first in the nation with 0.45 expected points added per rushing attempt as Utah State is ranked 125th in expected points added per rushing attempt (0.19), setting Jeanty and the Broncos up for another high-scoring outing.

