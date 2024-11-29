College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets and Predictions for Week 14

Alas, dear friends, we've arrived at the final full slate of the 2024 college football season.

We've still got plenty of fun football left, but it just won't quite feel the same.

Let's try to go out on a high note, shall we?

Below, you can see which bets stand out to FanDuel Research's college football writers across Week 14's action. Where are they seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's college football odds? Let's check it out.

College Football Week 14 Expert Betting Picks

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Last week's mayhem in the CFP at-large pool puts the Clemson Tigers in a potential win-and-in home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks this weekend.

At this point, Clemson just hasn't proven enough to be favored here. South Carolina is a top-30 team in rushing and passing yards per attempt (YPA) allowed, and the Tigers' D is just 42nd in opposing yards per play allowed (5.1 YPP) despite a weak schedule.

The Gamecocks' two wins over ranked squads should mean something even if Dabo Swinney's experience is -- clearly -- factored into this betting line.

This game is a battle of pace versus defensive efficiency, but the latter should win out.

These are both top-17 schools in YPP allowed, but they're also top-30 schools in seconds per play. Nonetheless, the California Golden Bears have been held to 23 or fewer points in four of their last six games, and the SMU Mustangs scored just 15 points and lost to the only top-50 scoring defense they've played this season.

Further, an ACC title game is on the line for SMU, so if there's a game where we'll see them shift down in pace and play conservative late, it's this one.

Riley Thomas, Writer

When the Washington Huskies have faced good competition, they've floundered. For example, UW fell 35-6 against Penn State and 31-17 against Indiana -- who featured a backup QB. I expect Washington to fail to cover the spread against another quality team in the Oregon Ducks. The Huskies rank 47th in EPA per rushing attempt and 63rd in EPA allowed per carry while the Ducks rank 2nd and 11th in those categories. Domination on the ground looks to be Oregon's path to a comfortable win following a 16-13 scare against Wisconsin in Week 12.

The Arizona Wildcats have faced two teams in the top 20 of rush play rate, and in those games, opponents logged 43.5 PPG. With a 60.2% rush play rate (15th-highest), the Arizona State Sun Devils fit this narrative, implying a huge day on the scoreboard. numberFire's college football game predictions have the Sun Devils totaling 33.8 points against the Wildcats.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

The No. 9 SMU Mustangs have already clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game, but they'll likely need to win out to secure their spot in the college football playoffs, so I'm expecting them to come out firing on Saturday. SMU is amid an 8-game winning streak where they've won 5 of those contests by 23-plus points while they are 12th in net expected points added margin (compared to the California Golden Bears being 61st in net expected points added margin).

Not much defense will be played when the West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders this Saturday with both teams ranking 110th or worse in defensive passing success rate. While both teams are allowing a combined 65.5 points per game, Texas Tech has had 7 of their 11 games this season have a total of 68-plus points -- including 5 games where 85-plus points were scored.

Which bets stand out to you across Week 14? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds to see the full menu of options.

