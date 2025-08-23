MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 23
Will Nathan Eovaldi strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Carson Whisenhunt surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 23, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers
- José Quintana (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
- Carson Whisenhunt (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances