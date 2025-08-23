Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 23

Will Nathan Eovaldi strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Carson Whisenhunt surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 23, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers