Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 23

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals.

Tigers vs Royals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (77-53) vs. Kansas City Royals (66-63)

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Saturday, August 23, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSKC

Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-124) | KC: (+106)

DET: (-124) | KC: (+106) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+155) | KC: +1.5 (-188)

DET: -1.5 (+155) | KC: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Tigers) - 4-11, 5.10 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 8-9, 3.34 ERA

The Tigers will look to Chris Paddack (4-11) versus the Royals and Michael Wacha (8-9). Paddack and his team are 10-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Paddack's team is 3-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have a 12-13-0 ATS record in Wacha's 25 starts that had a set spread. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Wacha's starts this season, and they went 8-7 in those games.

Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (56.8%)

Tigers vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Royals, Detroit is the favorite at -124, and Kansas City is +106 playing on the road.

Tigers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +155 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -188.

Tigers vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-Royals on Aug. 23, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 54, or 64.3%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 47 times in 73 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 62 of their 124 opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 61-63-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have won 34 of the 74 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45.9%).

Kansas City has a 21-31 record (winning 40.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Royals have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times this season for a 55-70-2 record against the over/under.

The Royals have a 66-61-0 record ATS this season (covering 52% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit with an OBP of .360 this season while batting .261 with 64 walks and 66 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .399.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 71st in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 127 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .508. He's batting .263 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifying batters, he is 60th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson has collected 108 base hits, an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Torkelson takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Zach McKinstry has 11 home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .265 this season.

McKinstry enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two triples, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a slugging percentage of .498 and has 147 hits, both team-best marks for the Royals. He's batting .294 and with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .405 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBIs.

Maikel Garcia paces his team with a .364 OBP. He has a batting average of .301 while slugging .466.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .263 with 21 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 39 walks.

Salvador Perez is batting .247 with 30 doubles, 22 home runs and 23 walks.

Tigers vs Royals Head to Head

8/22/2025: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/1/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2025: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/30/2025: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/20/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/19/2025: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/18/2025: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/17/2025: 6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/18/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/17/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

