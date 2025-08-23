FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 23

Saturday's MLB slate features the Boston Red Sox playing the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Garrett Crochet
  • Records: Yankees (69-58), Red Sox (69-59)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 57.71%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 42.29%

Toronto Blue Jays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSFL and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. José Berrios
  • Records: Marlins (60-67), Blue Jays (74-54)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 50.44%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.56%

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Mitchell Parker
  • Records: Phillies (74-53), Nationals (52-75)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -230
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 71.93%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 28.07%

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Michael Wacha
  • Records: Tigers (76-53), Royals (66-62)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 56.76%
  • Royals Win Probability: 43.24%

Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Kyle Freeland
  • Records: Pirates (54-74), Rockies (37-91)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 58.96%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 41.04%

Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Cristian Javier
  • Records: Orioles (59-68), Astros (70-58)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 52.58%
  • Astros Win Probability: 47.42%

Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Logan Allen
  • Records: Rangers (63-66), Guardians (64-62)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 53.09%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 46.91%

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs.
  • Records: White Sox (45-82), Twins (58-69)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -118
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 52.94%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 47.06%

San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Logan Webb
  • Records: Brewers (80-48), Giants (61-67)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 55.79%
  • Giants Win Probability: 44.21%

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Clay Holmes
  • Records: Braves (58-69), Mets (67-60)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 53.51%
  • Braves Win Probability: 46.49%

Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Nabil Crismatt vs. Andrew Abbott
  • Records: Diamondbacks (62-66), Reds (67-61)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.49%
  • Reds Win Probability: 49.51%

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, SDPA and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes vs. Tyler Glasnow
  • Records: Padres (72-56), Dodgers (73-55)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 57.32%
  • Padres Win Probability: 42.68%

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Victor Mederos vs. Cade Horton
  • Records: Angels (61-66), Cubs (73-55)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 62.02%
  • Angels Win Probability: 37.98%

Athletics at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Jeffrey Springs
  • Records: Mariners (68-60), Athletics (59-70)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 60.25%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 39.75%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

