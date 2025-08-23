Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 23

Saturday's MLB slate features the Boston Red Sox playing the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and NESN

MLB Network, YES and NESN Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Garrett Crochet

Will Warren vs. Garrett Crochet Records: Yankees (69-58), Red Sox (69-59)

Yankees (69-58), Red Sox (69-59) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 57.71%

57.71% Red Sox Win Probability: 42.29%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSFL and SNET

MLB Network, FDSFL and SNET Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. José Berrios

Janson Junk vs. José Berrios Records: Marlins (60-67), Blue Jays (74-54)

Marlins (60-67), Blue Jays (74-54) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 50.44%

50.44% Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.56%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MASN2

NBCS-PH and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Mitchell Parker

Aaron Nola vs. Mitchell Parker Records: Phillies (74-53), Nationals (52-75)

Phillies (74-53), Nationals (52-75) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 71.93%

71.93% Nationals Win Probability: 28.07%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSKC

FDSDET and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Michael Wacha

Chris Paddack vs. Michael Wacha Records: Tigers (76-53), Royals (66-62)

Tigers (76-53), Royals (66-62) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Royals Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 56.76%

56.76% Royals Win Probability: 43.24%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and COLR

SportsNet PT and COLR Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Kyle Freeland

Mike Burrows vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Pirates (54-74), Rockies (37-91)

Pirates (54-74), Rockies (37-91) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 58.96%

58.96% Rockies Win Probability: 41.04%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SCHN

MASN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Cristian Javier

Dean Kremer vs. Cristian Javier Records: Orioles (59-68), Astros (70-58)

Orioles (59-68), Astros (70-58) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Astros Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 52.58%

52.58% Astros Win Probability: 47.42%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and CLEG

RSN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Logan Allen

Jack Leiter vs. Logan Allen Records: Rangers (63-66), Guardians (64-62)

Rangers (63-66), Guardians (64-62) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 53.09%

53.09% Guardians Win Probability: 46.91%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and MNNT

CHSN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs.

Davis Martin vs. Records: White Sox (45-82), Twins (58-69)

White Sox (45-82), Twins (58-69) Twins Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 52.94%

52.94% White Sox Win Probability: 47.06%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and NBCS-BA

FDSWI and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Logan Webb

Freddy Peralta vs. Logan Webb Records: Brewers (80-48), Giants (61-67)

Brewers (80-48), Giants (61-67) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Giants Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 55.79%

55.79% Giants Win Probability: 44.21%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and SNY

FDSSO and SNY Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Clay Holmes

Cal Quantrill vs. Clay Holmes Records: Braves (58-69), Mets (67-60)

Braves (58-69), Mets (67-60) Mets Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Braves Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 53.51%

53.51% Braves Win Probability: 46.49%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and FDSOH

ARID and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Nabil Crismatt vs. Andrew Abbott

Nabil Crismatt vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Diamondbacks (62-66), Reds (67-61)

Diamondbacks (62-66), Reds (67-61) Reds Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.49%

50.49% Reds Win Probability: 49.51%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, SDPA and SportsNet LA

Fox Sports 1, SDPA and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes vs. Tyler Glasnow

Nestor Cortes vs. Tyler Glasnow Records: Padres (72-56), Dodgers (73-55)

Padres (72-56), Dodgers (73-55) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Padres Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 57.32%

57.32% Padres Win Probability: 42.68%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and MARQ

FDSW and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Victor Mederos vs. Cade Horton

Victor Mederos vs. Cade Horton Records: Angels (61-66), Cubs (73-55)

Angels (61-66), Cubs (73-55) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Angels Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 62.02%

62.02% Angels Win Probability: 37.98%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Jeffrey Springs

George Kirby vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Mariners (68-60), Athletics (59-70)

Mariners (68-60), Athletics (59-70) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 60.25%

60.25% Athletics Win Probability: 39.75%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.