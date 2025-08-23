Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 23
Saturday's MLB slate features the Boston Red Sox playing the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Garrett Crochet
- Records: Yankees (69-58), Red Sox (69-59)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -130
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 57.71%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 42.29%
Toronto Blue Jays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSFL and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. José Berrios
- Records: Marlins (60-67), Blue Jays (74-54)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -132
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 50.44%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.56%
Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Mitchell Parker
- Records: Phillies (74-53), Nationals (52-75)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -230
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +190
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 71.93%
- Nationals Win Probability: 28.07%
Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Tigers (76-53), Royals (66-62)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -124
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 56.76%
- Royals Win Probability: 43.24%
Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Pirates (54-74), Rockies (37-91)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -162
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 58.96%
- Rockies Win Probability: 41.04%
Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Cristian Javier
- Records: Orioles (59-68), Astros (70-58)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -126
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 52.58%
- Astros Win Probability: 47.42%
Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Logan Allen
- Records: Rangers (63-66), Guardians (64-62)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -124
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 53.09%
- Guardians Win Probability: 46.91%
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs.
- Records: White Sox (45-82), Twins (58-69)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -118
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 52.94%
- White Sox Win Probability: 47.06%
San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Logan Webb
- Records: Brewers (80-48), Giants (61-67)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 55.79%
- Giants Win Probability: 44.21%
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Clay Holmes
- Records: Braves (58-69), Mets (67-60)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -126
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 53.51%
- Braves Win Probability: 46.49%
Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Nabil Crismatt vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Diamondbacks (62-66), Reds (67-61)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -120
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.49%
- Reds Win Probability: 49.51%
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, SDPA and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes vs. Tyler Glasnow
- Records: Padres (72-56), Dodgers (73-55)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 57.32%
- Padres Win Probability: 42.68%
Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Victor Mederos vs. Cade Horton
- Records: Angels (61-66), Cubs (73-55)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -146
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 62.02%
- Angels Win Probability: 37.98%
Athletics at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Mariners (68-60), Athletics (59-70)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -184
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 60.25%
- Athletics Win Probability: 39.75%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.