Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 23

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Boston Red Sox facing the New York Yankees.

Red Sox vs Yankees Game Info

Boston Red Sox (69-59) vs. New York Yankees (69-58)

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Saturday, August 23, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and NESN

Red Sox vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-130) | NYY: (+110)

BOS: (-130) | NYY: (+110) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+125) | NYY: +1.5 (-150)

BOS: -1.5 (+125) | NYY: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Red Sox vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 13-5, 2.43 ERA vs Will Warren (Yankees) - 7-5, 4.25 ERA

The probable pitchers are Garrett Crochet (13-5) for the Red Sox and Will Warren (7-5) for the Yankees. Crochet's team is 13-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Crochet's team has won 60.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-9). The Yankees have an 11-15-0 ATS record in Warren's 26 starts with a set spread. The Yankees were the underdog on the moneyline for three Warren starts this season -- they lost each time.

Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (57.7%)

Red Sox vs Yankees Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while New York is a +110 underdog despite being at home.

Red Sox vs Yankees Spread

The Red Sox are at the Yankees and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +125 to cover the runline, with the Yankees being -150.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Red Sox-Yankees on Aug. 23, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.

Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (57.1%) in those games.

This season Boston has been victorious 23 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 62 of their 127 opportunities.

In 127 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 70-57-0 against the spread.

The Yankees have been the moneyline underdog 18 total times this season. They've gone 7-11 in those games.

New York has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Yankees have played in 125 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-60-6).

The Yankees have a 55-70-0 record ATS this season (covering 44% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with an OBP of .335, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .449. He's batting .261 on the season.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 70th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Trevor Story has 21 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks. He's batting .259 and slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .305.

His batting average ranks 78th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 121st, and his slugging percentage 85th.

Story enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .250 with a .422 slugging percentage and 52 RBI this year.

Alex Bregman has 16 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .303 this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has put up an on-base percentage of .444, a slugging percentage of .680, and has 140 hits, all club-highs for the Yankees (while batting .329).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger has 20 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .272. He's slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is currently 44th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Trent Grisham is hitting .246 with nine doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 58 walks.

Ben Rice has 21 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 43 walks while batting .243.

Red Sox vs Yankees Head to Head

8/21/2025: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/15/2025: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/14/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/13/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/8/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

11-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 6/7/2025: 10-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/6/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/15/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/14/2024: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/13/2024: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

