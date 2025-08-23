Blue Jays vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 23

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing the Miami Marlins.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (75-54) vs. Miami Marlins (60-68)

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: MLB Network, FDSFL, and SNET

Blue Jays vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-138) | MIA: (+118)

TOR: (-138) | MIA: (+118) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156)

TOR: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 9-5, 4.00 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 6-2, 4.04 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Jose Berrios (9-5) versus the Marlins and Janson Junk (6-2). Berrios' team is 16-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Berrios' team is 7-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have a 9-1-0 record against the spread in Junk's starts. The Marlins have a 6-3 record in Junk's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (50.4%)

Blue Jays vs Marlins Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Marlins moneyline has Toronto as a -138 favorite, while Miami is a +118 underdog at home.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Marlins are -156 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +130.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Blue Jays-Marlins on Aug. 23, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 33, or 57.9%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Toronto has come away with a win 24 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 69 of their 128 opportunities.

The Blue Jays are 77-51-0 against the spread in their 128 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have a 48-54 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.1% of those games).

Miami has a record of 34-39 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (46.6%).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 124 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 58 of those games (58-66-0).

The Marlins have a 72-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.1% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 139 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .396. He has a .298 batting average and a slugging percentage of .498.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he is ninth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.466) thanks to 56 extra-base hits. He's batting .298 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging in MLB.

Bichette enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .306 with four doubles, five walks and four RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto with 107 hits. He is batting .292 this season and 40 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Springer enters this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with four home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Ernie Clement is batting .275 with a .310 OBP and 40 RBI for Toronto this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has accumulated a slugging percentage of .369, a team-high for the Marlins. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 11th, his on-base percentage is 31st, and he is 140th in slugging.

Otto Lopez is hitting .240 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .361 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He is currently 123rd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 145th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .234 with 27 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 26 walks.

Eric Wagaman is hitting .233 with 21 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 28 walks.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Head to Head

8/22/2025: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/29/2024: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/28/2024: 8-1 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-1 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/27/2024: 15-5 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

15-5 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/21/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/20/2023: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/19/2023: 11-0 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

