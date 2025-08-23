Blue Jays vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 23
On Saturday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing the Miami Marlins.
Blue Jays vs Marlins Game Info
- Toronto Blue Jays (75-54) vs. Miami Marlins (60-68)
- Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: MLB Network, FDSFL, and SNET
Blue Jays vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TOR: (-138) | MIA: (+118)
- Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Blue Jays vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 9-5, 4.00 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 6-2, 4.04 ERA
The Blue Jays will look to Jose Berrios (9-5) versus the Marlins and Janson Junk (6-2). Berrios' team is 16-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Berrios' team is 7-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have a 9-1-0 record against the spread in Junk's starts. The Marlins have a 6-3 record in Junk's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Blue Jays vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Marlins win (50.4%)
Blue Jays vs Marlins Moneyline
- The Blue Jays vs Marlins moneyline has Toronto as a -138 favorite, while Miami is a +118 underdog at home.
Blue Jays vs Marlins Spread
- The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Marlins are -156 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +130.
Blue Jays vs Marlins Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8 has been set for Blue Jays-Marlins on Aug. 23, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Blue Jays vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Blue Jays have won in 33, or 57.9%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Toronto has come away with a win 24 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.
- The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 69 of their 128 opportunities.
- The Blue Jays are 77-51-0 against the spread in their 128 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Marlins have a 48-54 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.1% of those games).
- Miami has a record of 34-39 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (46.6%).
- The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 124 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 58 of those games (58-66-0).
- The Marlins have a 72-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.1% of the time).
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 139 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .396. He has a .298 batting average and a slugging percentage of .498.
- Among qualifying batters in the majors, he is ninth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.466) thanks to 56 extra-base hits. He's batting .298 with an on-base percentage of .342.
- He ranks ninth in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging in MLB.
- Bichette enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .306 with four doubles, five walks and four RBIs.
- George Springer leads Toronto with 107 hits. He is batting .292 this season and 40 of his hits have gone for extra bases.
- Springer enters this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with four home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.
- Ernie Clement is batting .275 with a .310 OBP and 40 RBI for Toronto this season.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Xavier Edwards has accumulated a slugging percentage of .369, a team-high for the Marlins. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .355.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 11th, his on-base percentage is 31st, and he is 140th in slugging.
- Otto Lopez is hitting .240 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .361 with an on-base percentage of .309.
- He is currently 123rd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 145th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.
- Agustin Ramirez is batting .234 with 27 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 26 walks.
- Eric Wagaman is hitting .233 with 21 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 28 walks.
Blue Jays vs Marlins Head to Head
- 8/22/2025: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 9/29/2024: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/28/2024: 8-1 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 9/27/2024: 15-5 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 6/21/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/20/2023: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/19/2023: 11-0 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
