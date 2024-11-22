College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets and Predictions for Week 13 on FanDuel Sportsbook

With the 2024 college football regular season winding down, almost every game matters, whether for playoff positioning, bowl eligibility, or something else. It's setting up for yet another fun weekend.

Which bets stand out across the nation?

Below, FanDuel Research's college football writers lay out their favorite spread and total bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college football odds.

Let's see which value stands out to them in another crucial slate.

College Football Week 13 Expert Betting Picks

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Spread UCLA More odds in Sportsbook

Rivalry games can always get a bit weird, so throw a flu outbreak into the mix for the USC Trojans in this year's battle for the Victory Bell against the UCLA Bruins.

We may not know until Saturday if USC is down key starters, but this is also a poor matchup for an offense that rides senior tailback Woody Marks. UCLA surrenders just 3.3 yards per carry on the ground.

Of USC's 10 games this season, 7 have ended within a possession. I'll take the points in a spot where Marks could be corralled.

Texas Tech Total Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

Targeting the Oklahoma State Cowboys' defense this season is the gift that keeps on giving.

OSU is allowing the fifth-most yards per play in FBS (6.9 YPP), and their last six opponents have all topped 35 points. On a larger scale, the opposing team total has cashed in 8 of the Pokes' 10 games this year.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are a good candidate to keep it rolling. They're 14th in seconds per play even if 5.2 YPP underwhelms on the surface, but it's largely due to negative plays. This matchup will get Behren Morton back on track after 3 interceptions and 10 sacks in his last 2 games against 2 of the Big 12's better defenses.

Riley Thomas, Writer

Spread Texas A&M More odds in Sportsbook

Backing the Texas A&M Aggies is understandably scary after they dropped their last SEC game 44-20 against South Carolina. However, the Aggies are still alive to play in the SEC Championship and are facing a team in flux -- the Auburn Tigers. Texas A&M is in the top 13% in rush play rate while ranking 12th in EPA allowed per rushing attempt. Meanwhile, Auburn is outside the top 60 in EPA per rushing attempt on offense and defense. Dominating the run game is a recipe for success for the visiting Aggies.

Total Match Points Under More odds in Sportsbook

The Kentucky Wildcats have flourished at making games ugly thanks to holding the 14th-lowest mark in allowed EPA per play while sitting in the top 15% for the slowest pace in college football. The Texas Longhorns have shown cracks in their armor over the last four games, scoring under 30 points in three games (season average is 37.0 PPG).

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Spread James Madison More odds in Sportsbook

The James Madison Dukes are better at pounding the rock than putting the ball in the air -- evidenced by their ranking 26th in offensive rushing success rate (44.9%) and 88th in offensive passing success rate -- which is good news ahead of a matchup versus the Appalachian State Mountaineers. App State is sitting at 132nd in expected points added per rush allowed (0.19) and 131st in defensive rushing success rate (50.0%), so the Dukes can run the ball with ease to improve to 7-4 against the spread this season.

SMU Total Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

The No. 13 Southern Methodist Mustangs are averaging the sixth-most points per game (39.9) while they've reach 38-plus points in four of their first six matchups against ACC opponents. As for the Virginia Cavaliers, they've given up 35-plus points in three of their last five contests, and they are 102nd in expected points added per pass allowed (0.08) while SMU is 13th in expected points added per pass on offense (0.21).

You can also check out our latest 2024-25 College Football Playoff printable bracket, which is based on the most recent committee rankings.

Which bets stand out to you across Week 13? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds to see the full menu of options.

