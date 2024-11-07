2024-25 College Football Playoff: Printable Bracket with Latest Committee Rankings

The NCAAF selection committee has released its latest top-25 team rankings and corresponding seeding in preparation for the all-new 12-team playoff format.

Here’s a glimpse at how the College Football Playoff bracket would shape up based solely on these recent rankings.

Note: This is not a projection of the final playoff bracket. Seeding is based on the rankings released on November 5th.

College Football Playoff 12-Team Format

The College Football Playoff has a new format this year that offers more fan bases the opportunity to root for their favorite team in the postseason.

The 12 teams will consist of the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams.

How College Football Playoff Seeding Works

The four highest-ranked conference champions will receive the top four seeds and will be awarded a first-round bye.

That's why BYU (ranked 9th) is the No. 4 seed, as the current Big 12 leader.

The next-closest conference champion will be seeded wherever they're ranked at the conclusion of the regular season (or at No. 12 if they are outside the top 12 rankings).

Non-conference champions ranked inside the top four will not receive a top-four seed; instead they'll be seeded beginning at No. 5.

2024-25 College Football Playoff Printable Bracket

Here is a printable bracket based on the committee's rankings from November 5th:

Download the printable bracket here.

Full Top 25 College Football Playoff Rankings

Check out all 25 teams ranked below:

🚨 THE FIRST CFP RANKINGS 🚨



Do you agree with the committee? pic.twitter.com/pbhLP54QFu — FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 6, 2024

Where Will the Playoff Games Be Hosted?

The First Round games will be hosted by the higher-seeded team.

The rest of the game locations will be predetermined. For the Quarterfinals, the sites will be:

Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Arizona)

(Glendale, Arizona) Peach Bowl (Atlanta, Georgia)

(Atlanta, Georgia) Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

(Pasadena, California) Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, Louisiana)

For the Semifinals, the sites will be:

Orange Bowl (Glendale, Arizona)

(Glendale, Arizona) Cotton Bowl (Atlanta, Georgia)

The National Championship will be hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

College Football Playoff Odds

Below are the FanDuel Sportsbook odds to make the 2024-25 College Football Playoff, as of November 7th, 2024.

To Make The 2024-25 College Football Playoff To Make The 2024-25 College Football Playoff Ohio State -3500 Oregon -4000 Georgia -2000 Miami Florida -1200 Texas -1250 Penn State -350 View more odds in Sportsbook

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!