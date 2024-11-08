College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets and Predictions for Week 11

Things are starting to heat up across the nation with this week's release of the initial 12-Team College Football Playoff bracket. For those on the outside looking in, it's time to clamp down and rack up wins.

Let's see where they're finding value for Week 11.

College Football Week 11 Expert Betting Picks

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Moneyline Ole Miss More odds in Sportsbook

FanDuel is reporting 85% of bets on the Georgia Bulldogs' spread in this one, which matches public sentiment generally feeling the Mississippi Rebels can't win a game of this magnitude.

They can.

UGA's Carson Beck has tossed 11 interceptions in his last five games, and a potent Mississippi offense just dismantled Arkansas for 63 points despite Tre Harris (leg) missing the second half. Even though Harris is doubtful for this one, Jaxson Dart (86.4 QBR) and a raucous home crowd sensing an at-large CFP bid are two huge advantages.

Total Match Points Under More odds in Sportsbook

When these teams play top-half defenses in FBS, they just don't score a boatload of points.

The Clemson Tigers were held to 3 points by Georgia and 21 points by Lousiville. Conversely, the Virginia Tech Hokies maxed out at 23 points against either Rutgers or Georgia Tech.

That's bad news for offense when both of these schools rank in the top 21 of yards per play (YPP) allowed this season, and neither are inside the top 40 of seconds per play. I expected a total in the high 40s for this matchup.

Riley Thomas, Writer

Spread Indiana More odds in Sportsbook

The Michigan Wolverines are 2-7 against the spread (ATS) while the Indiana Hoosiers are 8-1 ATS. Michigan is led by ranking 36th in EPA allowed per play, and Indiana has averaged 43.5 points per game over its last two matchups against top-30 defenses in this category. The Wolverines' star cornerback Will Johnson (lower-body injury) has an unknown status at this point, too.

Total Match Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

Nearly everything about the Colorado Buffaloes and Texas Tech Red Raiders is screaming points. Both teams are in the top 28% for the fewest seconds per play and are in the top 22% of the highest pass play rates. Each squad is logging over 30 points per game while College Football Nerds' projection model has this with a 64.4 combined total.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Spread Washington State More odds in Sportsbook

The Utah State Aggies boast one of the nation's worst defenses -- allowing the second-most points per game (41.5) -- and rank 124th in defensive success rate (46.7%). On the other hand, the No. 20 Washington State Cougars rank 41st in offensive success rate (44.2%) while sitting at 39th in net expected points added per play (+0.13), and they've gone 3-1 against the spread (ATS) at home this season.

Army Total Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

Entering Week 11, the No. 18 Army Black Knights are averaging the 14th-most points per game (37.9) while scoring 37-plus points in 6 of their 8 games in 2024, and they are logging the 2nd-best offensive success rate (51.1%) in the country. Meanwhile, the North Texas Mean Green are giving up the 6th-most points per game (36.9), rank 124th in expected points added allowed per pass (0.16), and are 72nd in expected points added per rush (0.02), paving the way for the Black Knights to score points with ease on the road.

Which bets stand out to you across Week 11? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds to see the full menu of options.

