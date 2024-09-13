College Football Expert Best Bets and Predictions for Week 3

With two full weeks in the books, it's time to turn our attention toward a Week 3 college football slate that isn't necessarily brimming with banger games.

Only two games this week feature a pair of teams ranked inside the top 25, one of which is Friday night between the Arizona Wildcats and Kansas State Wildcats.

Lucky for us, one of FanDuel Research's experts is seeing betting value in that game.

Which other bets stand out to them in FanDuel Sportsbook's college football odds? Let's check it out.

College Football Week 3 Expert Betting Picks

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Spread Memphis More odds in Sportsbook

At some point, the Florida State Seminoles will right the ship, but this is another friendly number and brutal matchup for them to do so. Seth Henigan and the Memphis Tigers are on the shortlist for the Group of Five spot in the College Football Playoff, and ESPN's SP+ rankings actually have the Tigers (27th) higher than the Noles (34th) in overall efficiency on the back of their elite offense.

Total Match Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

The poor prior evaluations of these defenses weren't exactly passed in each's FBS opener. The Arizona Wildcats let up 39 points to the New Mexico Lobos two weeks ago, and the Kansas State Wildcats escaped an upset at the hands of the Tulane Green Wave, who scored 27 on offense with a true freshman QB in his first start. Now facing each's respective top-15 offense (per ESPN's SP+), expect points on the board in Manhattan.

Riley Thomas, Writer

Spread Alabama More odds in Sportsbook

The spread for the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Wisconsin Badgers has moved in the home team's favor, and that's fine by me. Wisconsin currently ranks 84th in Pro Football Focus' run defense grade (out of 134 teams), and Alabama is averaging 44.0 rushing attempts per contest (85th percentile) and 6.0 yards per carry (87th percentile).

Total Match Points Under More odds in Sportsbook

Are we really going to trust the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to score after logging only 14 points in their shocking loss against the Northern Illinois Huskies? The Irish have virtually no passing attack with Riley Leonard logging 160.5 passing yards per game paired with a 50.0 passing grade, via PFF. The Purdue Boilermakers gave up 2.4 yards per carry in their only appearance of the season and came into 2024 ranked 70th in ESPN's preseason offensive SP+.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Spread Illinois More odds in Sportsbook

The Illinois Fighting Illini are 2-0 after rolling to a 45-0 win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers in Week 1 and defeating a ranked Kansas Jayhawks team 23-17 in Week 2. What has helped Illinois thus far is the fact they are tied for the best turnover margin (+7) entering Week 3, and the Central Michigan Chippewas are coming off a lopsided 52-16 loss to theFlorida International Golden Panthers in which their starting quarterback (Joe Labas) tossed five interceptions.

Total Match Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

There are a lot of emotions entering Saturday's showdown between the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams after last season's meeting that saw Colorado earn a 43-35 victory. The Buffaloes have given up 27 points per game this season while the Rams have surrendered 34.5 points per game, and both teams want to avoid their opponent having the last laugh in this matchup.

Gear up for NCAAF this weekend! All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token for any 3+ leg parlay on any college football game happening September 13th or 14th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across Week 3? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.