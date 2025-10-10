College Football Best Bets and Player Props: Friday Night, Week 7

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

Before an action-packed Saturday slate kicks off in Week 7 of the college football season, there are three games slated to take place on Friday night. The most notable matchup on Friday features the No. 24 South Florida Bulls squaring off against the North Texas Mean Green, which will then lead into a Big Ten clash between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Washington Huskies.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for Friday night?

College Football Week 7 Betting Picks

South Florida at North Texas

While North Texas has yet to be really tested this season, they've cruised to a 5-0 record while scoring 33-plus points in each contest and averaging 44.8 points per game. The advanced metrics also show that the Mean Green have an efficient offense as they are 15th in expected points added per play (0.21) and 16th in offensive success rate (49.1%).

Despite USF having a defense that is 25th in expected points added per play allowed (-0.12) and 42nd in success rate allowed (38.7%), they just coughed up 26 points to a 1-4 Charlotte 49ers squad that is 126th in expected points added per play (-0.12) and 116th in offensive success rate (38.1%). With the Bulls also having a middling offense (70th in expected points added per play and 93rd in offensive success rate), I expect the Mean Green to have enough possessions to produce 35-plus points at home.

Along with an effective passing attack, North Texas boasts a multi-faceted ground game that is led by Makenzie McGill II. While McGill shares the backfield workload with Caleb Hawkins, McGill leads the Mean Green in rushing attempts (63), rushing yards (318), and he's achieved 47-plus rushing yards in four consecutive appearances this year.

After shutting down the Boise State Broncos' rushing attack in their season opener, South Florida has allowed a running back to total 54-plus rushing yards in each of their last three matchups versus FBS opponents. If North Texas can keep this game competitive or hold a lead, McGill is in a premier spot to hit his rushing yards prop with ease.

Rutgers at Washington

The Scarlet Knights do deploy an offense that can move the ball and stay ahead of the chains, but can their defense get enough stops for that to matter? Entering Week 7, Rutgers' defense is 126th in early-down expected points added per play (0.12) and 112th in third-down success rate allowed (47.2%) -- both of which proved to be detrimental in their recent losses to the Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Huskies boast the best offense the Scarlet Knights have faced this season as Washington is 7th in expected points added per play (0.29) and 10th in offensive success rate (49.9%). While quarterback Demond Williams Jr. has been efficient by completing 73.3% of his passes and throwing just one interception so far, having Jonah Coleman's versatility at running back has made the Huskies tough to slow down this season.

Besides Rutgers making the cross-country trip to take on Washington, they are coming off two straight defeats, and their defense is having issues getting off the field. Given the Huskies' ability to win the turnover battle (17th in turnover margin), they'll come away with a takeaway or two to help them win Friday's game by 11-plus points in front of their home fans.

