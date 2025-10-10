FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 6 NFL Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 6 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 6 game.

Week 6 Any Time TD Picks

Broncos vs. Jets

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Justin Fields

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cardinals at Colts

Any time touchdown markets for this game were not posted at time of publication. Check FanDuel Sportsbook's Cardinals at Colts betting odds to see the latest markets.

Chargers at Dolphins

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Darren Waller

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Browns at Steelers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jerry Jeudy

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

49ers at Buccaneers

Any time touchdown markets for this game were not posted at time of publication. Check FanDuel Sportsbook's 49ers at Buccaneers betting odds to see the latest markets.

Cowboys at Panthers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jake Ferguson

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Seahawks at Jaguars

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Brian Thomas Jr.

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Rams at Ravens

Any time touchdown markets for this game were not posted at time of publication. Check FanDuel Sportsbook's Rams at Ravens betting odds to see the latest markets.

Titans at Raiders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Calvin Ridley

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Bengals at Packers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Green Bay Defense

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Patriots at Saints

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Stefon Diggs

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Lions at Chiefs

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Tyquan Thornton

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Bills at Falcons

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Tyler Allgeier

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Bears at Commanders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
D.J. Moore

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on an Anytime TD wager for the Broncos vs. Jets NFL International Series game on October 12th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup