Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 6 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 6 game.

Week 6 Any Time TD Picks

Broncos vs. Jets

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Justin Fields +270 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cardinals at Colts

Any time touchdown markets for this game were not posted at time of publication. Check FanDuel Sportsbook's Cardinals at Colts betting odds to see the latest markets.

Chargers at Dolphins

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Darren Waller +290 View more odds in Sportsbook

Browns at Steelers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jerry Jeudy +310 View more odds in Sportsbook

49ers at Buccaneers

Any time touchdown markets for this game were not posted at time of publication. Check FanDuel Sportsbook's 49ers at Buccaneers betting odds to see the latest markets.

Cowboys at Panthers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jake Ferguson +155 View more odds in Sportsbook

Seahawks at Jaguars

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Brian Thomas Jr. +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

Rams at Ravens

Any time touchdown markets for this game were not posted at time of publication. Check FanDuel Sportsbook's Rams at Ravens betting odds to see the latest markets.

Titans at Raiders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Calvin Ridley +320 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bengals at Packers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Green Bay Defense +450 View more odds in Sportsbook

Patriots at Saints

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Stefon Diggs +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

Lions at Chiefs

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tyquan Thornton +145 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bills at Falcons

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tyler Allgeier +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bears at Commanders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer D.J. Moore +195 View more odds in Sportsbook

