Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 6 NFL Game
One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.
Two? Even better.
But what about a touchdown bet for every game?
Let's party.
We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 6 game.
Week 6 Any Time TD Picks
Broncos vs. Jets
Cardinals at Colts
Any time touchdown markets for this game were not posted at time of publication. Check FanDuel Sportsbook's Cardinals at Colts betting odds to see the latest markets.
Chargers at Dolphins
Browns at Steelers
49ers at Buccaneers
Any time touchdown markets for this game were not posted at time of publication. Check FanDuel Sportsbook's 49ers at Buccaneers betting odds to see the latest markets.
Cowboys at Panthers
Seahawks at Jaguars
Rams at Ravens
Any time touchdown markets for this game were not posted at time of publication. Check FanDuel Sportsbook's Rams at Ravens betting odds to see the latest markets.
Titans at Raiders
Bengals at Packers
Patriots at Saints
Lions at Chiefs
Bills at Falcons
Bears at Commanders
