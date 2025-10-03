College Football Best Bets and Player Props: Friday Night, Week 6

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

As an appetizer to Saturday's college football slate in Week 6, there are fives games scheduled on Friday night, including two Mountain West matchups. The lone Friday game involving a ranked team features the No. 23 Brigham Young Cougars hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers at 10:30 p.m. ET in a battle between two Big 12 programs heading in opposite directions right now.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for Friday night?

All college football betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

College Football Week 6 Betting Picks

West Virginia at BYU

Following their 31-24 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers, West Virginia has lost their last two games by a combined score of 89-24, with both the Kansas Jayhawks and Utah Utes hanging 41-plus points each against the Mountaineers. While Kansas and Utah both feature effective offenses, BYU -- at least from an advanced metrics standpoint -- has the best offense West Virginia has faced this season.

En route to earning a 4-0 record entering Week 6, the Cougars are 23rd in expected points added per play (0.19) while averaging 38.5 points per game. Additionally, BYU is 9th in offensive passing success rate (54.4%) and 42nd in offensive rushing success rate (44.5%), so they're capable of doing damage via the air or on the ground.

BYU Total Points Over Oct 4 2:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Along with the Cougars having an efficient offense, the Mountaineers don't have an offense that can move the ball consistently, ranking 120th in offensive success rate (37.6%) and 122nd in expected points added per play (-0.11). Being that West Virginia also has a tough time extending drives with the 128th third/fourth-down success rate (34.1%), BYU should have shorter fields and more possessions to light up the scoreboard on Friday night.

Colorado State at San Diego State

The San Diego State Aztecs have already matched their win total from a season ago under head coach Sean Lewis by earning a 3-1 record entering Week 6, and they're in a fantastic spot to go 4-1 ahead of a home date with the Colorado State Rams. Colorado State's lone win this season came against a FCS school (Northern Colorado), and they've been beaten by a combined score of 75-40 in their three matchups versus FBS schools so far.

While San Diego State's offense is still trying to find their footing, their defense has been playing lights out, sitting at sixth in defensive success rate (30.0%) and eighth in expected points added per play allowed (-0.26). As for the Rams, they are 114th in expected points added per play (-0.04) and 113th in third/fourth down success rate (38.5%), so the Aztecs should have the edge in field position and time of possession.

Spread San Diego State Oct 4 2:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Once again, San Diego State's offense hasn't gotten rolling -- especially through the air -- but they've faced two formidable pass defenses in their last two games, with the California Golden Bears and Northern Illinois Huskies both ranking 47th or better in expected points added per drop back allowed. With Colorado State all the way down at 111th in expected points added per drop back allowed (0.17), San Diego State might be able to find some success in the passing game.

Jordan Napier has emerged as the Aztecs' go-to receiver, leading the team in receptions (25), receiving yards (290), and yards per route run (3.00). After being limited to 3 catches for 18 yards in Week 1, Napier has tallied 6-plus receptions and 52-plus receiving yards (69-plus receiving yards in two of his four contests) in three consecutive outings, and the Rams have a vulnerable pass defense.

