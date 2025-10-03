FanDuel WNBA Finals Promo: 25% Profit Boost for Mercury vs. Aces Same Game Parlay 10/3/25

The 2025 WNBA Finals are, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate Game 1 of the Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces WNBA Finals, FanDuel has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay wager on the Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces WNBA Finals Game 1 taking place on October 3rd, 2025!

Friday marks Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA Finals between the No. 4 seed Phoenix Mercury and No. 2 seed Las Vegs Aces. The Mercury beat the Liberty (2-1) and Lynx (3-1) to advance to the Finals after going 27-17 in the regular season. The Aces, meanwhile, defeated the Storm (2-1) and Fever (3-2) en route to the Finals following a 30-14 regular season.

Game 1 will be the fifth head-to-head clash between Phoenix and Las Vegas. The Mercury won the first matchup back in June, but the Aces proceeded to win three straight -- the most recent of which by 22 points.

As of Friday morning, the line on FanDuel Sportsbook is Aces -3.5, and the over/under is set at 159.5 total points!

All WNBA odds eligible for this FanDuel WNBA Finals promo can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 25% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay wager for the Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces WNBA Finals Game 1 taking place on October 3rd, 2025.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of +100 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Tokens. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake.

See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, Puerto Rico, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 12:00am ET on Saturday, October 4th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Min. three-leg parlay req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.