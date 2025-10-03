2 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for Iowa State at Cincinnati

The Iowa State Cyclones have climbed to No. 14 in the latest AP Top-25 Poll after securing a 5-0 record following a convincing 39-14 victory over the undefeated Arizona Wildcats last week. Up next for the Cyclones are a 3-1 Cincinnati Bearcats team that has looked pretty good since a narrow defeat to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their season opener.

Will Iowa State continue rolling and improve their chances of making the college football playoff, or can Cincinnati potentially show they deserve to be a ranked program entering Week 7? Ahead of Saturday's kickoff at noon ET, let's dive into which bets and player props are worth taking in this Big 12 battle.

Iowa State at Cincinnati Betting Picks

Before beating Arizona by 25, Iowa State had yet to dominate for a full four quarters this year. However, beating Iowa was a big deal for the Cyclones, and crushing the Wildcats last week was a tune-up game before Iowa State really begins their conference schedule.

Although Rocco Becht's numbers don't jump off the page, he's playing efficient enough with a 65.8% completion rate, 7 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions on the season. The Cyclones are 54th in offensive (44.1%) and defensive success rate (39.1%), and the Bearcats' defense -- especially against the pass -- is a major concern in this matchup.

While Cincinnati's offense is firing on all cylinders with quarterback Brendan Sorsby, their defense is 107th in defensive success rate (43.8%) and 133rd in net expected points added per play allowed (0.09). With Iowa State proving they can win in a variety of ways this year, I'll back them to improve to 6-0 as slight underdogs on the road.

Once again, the Bearcats' defense is woeful versus the pass, which could lead to Rocco Becht having one of his most productive days through the air this season. Cincy's defense could be labeled as a pass-funnel unit entering Week 6, ranking 133rd in expected points added per pass play allowed (0.35) and 14th in expected points added per rush play allowed (-0.19).

Even though Becht's overall numbers aren't overly exciting, he's posted 243-plus passing yards in three of his five starts this season. Additionally, the Cyclones are 48th in expected points added per pass play (0.17), 36th in offensive passing success rate (48.9%), and 35th in yards per drop back (8.17).

Along with the Bearcats' other metrics against the pass, they are giving up plenty of explosives through the air, residing at 104th in yards per drop back allowed (7.45). To help Iowa State remain undefeated and secure a win as road 'dogs, I expect they lean on Becht versus a vulnerable Cincy secondary.

