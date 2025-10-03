Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for the Blue Cross NC 250 at the Charlotte ROVAL

Fret not, NASCAR Xfinity Series regulars; Connor Zilisch's reign of terror will end soon.

Next year, Zilisch will move to the Cup Series full-time, meaning wins at road courses (and, frankly, everywhere else, too) will finally be back on the table.

But first, you'll have to put up with his twisty-track wizardry one last time. That's Saturday at the Charlotte ROVAL.

I've got Zilisch at 54.7% to win, which isn't high enough to bet him in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds, but it sucks up tons of win equity. As a result, only one driver is more than 0.1 percentage points above his implied odds for me prior to practice and qualifying.

Let's dig into the full sims, and then we can discuss who that one unicorn is and why.

As a note, only the top 38 drivers were projected, so Leland Honeyman, Austin J. Hill, Kyle Sieg, and Garrett Smithley were omitted.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Predictions for the Charlotte ROVAL

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Connor Zilisch 54.7% 78.7% 82.8% 84.0% Austin Hill 6.6% 27.9% 44.8% 68.7% Sam Mayer 6.7% 26.7% 43.5% 68.3% Justin Allgaier 5.5% 22.5% 38.2% 63.4% Sammy Smith 3.5% 16.3% 31.0% 57.0% William Sawalich 3.3% 17.2% 30.8% 56.6% Sheldon Creed 2.4% 13.4% 25.9% 51.9% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for the Charlotte ROVAL

Austin Hill (+1800): I'd obviously prefer a market where I could navigate around Zilisch as I have Hill at 44.8% to finish top 5 but just 6.6% to win. But should Zilisch have some sort of issues, Hill seems the best bet to capitalize. In 26 career Xfinity road-course races, Hill has 15 top-5 finishes, including a pair of runner-ups. This year, specifically, he has been top-five in five of six races, and there are no Cup Series regulars to contend with this time around. I do think Hill will win on a road course eventually, so he's the only driver I'd be willing to bet to win at current odds.

