5 Best College Football Player Prop Bets for Week 6

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prop markets range anywhere from touchdown scorers to yardage props.

Which college football props are the best ones to target this week? Let's take a look.

College Football Player Prop Betting Picks for Week 6

Iowa State at Cincinnati

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Brendan Sorsby (CIN) +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

My projections model's answer to any Brendan Sorsby over this week is "yes." I can dig it.

Sorsby and the Cincinnati Bearcats are -126 favorites over the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones, which should sound alarm bells already. Iowa State's proven nothing -- through no fault of their own -- as others on the schedule have badly faltered, but they've been a mediocre defense in opponent rushing yards per attempt (4.0 YPA; 53rd in FBS) to this point anyway.

Taking mental notes for the NFL Draft this time of year, the 6'3" junior is sixth in QBR (87.6), and a lot of that is due to efficient use of his legs. He's accounting for 30.3% of Cincy's carries thus far and has scored a rushing TD in three straight games.

I've got Sorsby's touchdown projection at 0.73. That's second-best among QBs on FanDuel's main DFS slate and would imply closer to -108 odds for an anytime tuddie.

Vanderbilt at Alabama

Diego Pavia (VAN) - Passing + Rushing Yds Diego Pavia (VAN) Over Oct 4 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We saw Diego Pavia put on the cape and lead the Vanderbilt Commodores to an upset of the Alabama Crimson Tide last year. Just because Alabama is at home doesn't mean he can't perform well again.

Pavia tallied 308 scrimmage yards in these teams' 2024 meeting, and frankly, this Alabama team might have an even more difficult time stopping him. Bama let up 75.5 rushing yards per game across two meetings with Gunnar Stockton and Tommy Castellanos. Pavia (294 total rushing yards) has outgained both on the ground this year.

Through the air, Pavia is still averaging a rock-sold 9.6 passing YPA, too. That'll be crucial with the 'Dores a 10.5-point underdog and Alabama's offense, under Ty Simpson, seeming to find a ton of momentum in consecutive weeks.

Alabama hung on last week, but it was once again a concerning effort against a dual-threat passer. I'm projecting 241.9 passing yards and 53.2 rushing yards for Pavia in this contest, totaling 295.1 from scrimmage. This prop seems to be a slight overreaction to Stockton's slow first half in Week 5.

Minnesota at Ohio State

Bo Jackson (OSU) - Rushing Yds Bo Jackson (OSU) Over Oct 4 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

There's minimal doubt the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes are going to sneak by the Minnesota Golden Gophers. How do they use this game productively for the long haul?

I think it's where they try to officially hand the reigns to true freshman tailback Bo Jackson. Jackson has unseated the underwhelming competition in Ohio State's backfield after housing multiple long scores in garbage time against Marshall and Grambling State. Last Saturday, the Buckeyes fed him 17 of 29 running back carries in a big spot against Washington.

OSU has to be looking down at its schedule and realizing it'll get past Penn State if it can continue to improve this run game that, under James Peoples and CJ Donaldson, struggled early. The Golden Gophers allow just 2.8 yards per carry on paper, but they've also faced a dismal schedule and gave up 173 rushing yards to RBs last week against Rutgers.

Even projecting Jackson's rush share conservatively (40.0%) in case of a blowout, I've got him at 96.6 rushing yards.

Miami (FL) at Florida State

Duce Robinson (FSU) - Receiving Yds Duce Robinson (FSU) Over Oct 4 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

My colleague Skyler Carlin is a bit skeptical of these defenses, and I'm skeptical, as well.

One would have expected the ferocious Miami (FL) Hurricanes front seven to be an outlier defense in passing YPA allowed, but they're just 28th (6.1) despite one top-50 passer in FBS, Notre Dame's CJ Carr, on the schedule. Carr averaged a modest 7.4 passing YPA in his first college start.

The Florida State Seminoles aren't extremely well-known for passing, but Tommy Castellanos reached 254 yards through the air last week trailing Virginia. As 4.5-point underdogs, they'll likely trail at some point on Saturday, too.

His favorite target is, without a doubt, Duce Robinson. Robinson's 28.6% target share is second on FanDuel's main DFS slate to only Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith. He saw 12 targets (a 40.0% share) last week as we hit conference play in the ACC.

I've got Robinson projected at 83.3 receiving yards even with my model still seeing Miami (FL) as a tough matchup. His workload is too heavy.

Colorado at TCU

Kaidon Salter (COLO) - Passing Yds Kaidon Salter (COLO) Over Oct 4 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This shocked me to realize as a Colorado Buffaloes alum, but the Buffs just haven't spent much time in a negative game script this year. They've had a halftime lead in all four games, blowing two of them.

"Deficit City" might as well be the airport label on their suitcases this week, though. They're a 13.5-point underdog to the high-flying TCU Horned Frogs, who will likely get back RB Kevorian Barnes and WR Eric McAlister from injury.

With that the case, Kaidon Salter hasn't been bad through the air. He's managed 7.8 passing YPA while completing 67.1% of his throws. TCU is 89th in passing YPA allowed (7.7) despite, if you remember, that Week 1 embarrassment from Bill Belichick's Tar Heels. They just let Sam Leavitt snap his cold streak with 291 passing yards.

I've got Salter at 234.6 median passing yards, but this is a script -- and an opponent -- where I'd feel comfortable busting out the ladder anywhere up to Salter to Record 275+ Passing Yards (+580). His ceiling might truly just be capped by what he picks up on the ground instead.

