College Football Best Bets and Player Props: Friday Night, Week 4

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

There are two college football games taking place on Friday, beginning with a showdown between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Oklahoma State Cowboys. Then, we'll be treated to a crucial Big Ten matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for Friday night?

All college football betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

College Football Week 4 Betting Picks

Tulsa at Oklahoma State

Both Tulsa and Oklahoma State have gotten off to shaky starts this season, and both teams feature below-average defenses. Oklahoma State didn't look overly impressive in their 27-7 victory over FCS Tennessee-Martin to kick off the campaign, and then they were blown out 69-3 on the road versus the No. 6 Oregon Ducks two weeks ago.

Even with the Cowboys having two weeks to prepare for this game, the Golden Hurricane have enough on both sides of the ball to take advantage of Oklahoma State's 133rd offensive success rate (31.6%) and 106th defensive success rate (43.6%). There isn't much data to go off for the Cowboys in 2025, but this is a program that went 3-9 last season, and they have a true freshman quarterback (Zane Flores) who has completed only 51.3% of his passes for zero touchdowns and two interceptions so far.

Spread Tulsa Sep 19 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Along with liking Tulsa to cover the spread, they can have success running the rock with Dominic Richardson. Richardson has been a major bright spot for the Golden Hurricane, totaling 296 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 53 carries while achieving 93-plus rushing yards in two of his first three starts.

Dominic Richardson (TLSA) - Rushing Yds Dominic Richardson (TLSA) Over Sep 19 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

After permitting 223.4 rushing yards per game and 5.5 yards per attempt in 2024, Oklahoma State's defense is 130th in expected points added per rushing attempt allowed (0.23) and 6.2 yards per attempt allowed to begin the 2025 season. Instead of putting the ball in the air often, Tulsa can keep this game competitive by leaning on Richardson.

Iowa at Rutgers

Entering Friday's Big Ten bout between Iowa and Rutgers, both programs feature offenses that want to win the time of possession battle, with both teams ranking 49th or better in time of possession rate to begin the season. Even though the Scarlet Knights have generated chunk plays through the air with no issues thus far, the Ohio Bobcats and Miami (OH) RedHawks are 93rd or worse in expected points added per drop back allowed, and Norfolk State is an FCS school.

The Hawkeyes easily have the best defense the Scarlet Knights have faced this year, residing at 32nd in expected points added per drop back allowed (-0.22) and 7th in yards per drop back allowed (3.96). Iowa's defense just doesn't surrender many explosives, evidenced by them also permitting only 3.11 yards per rushing attempt -- good enough for the ninth-lowest mark in college football.

Total Match Points Under Sep 20 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Besides the Hawkeyes being involved in two games this season where there were 41 or fewer total points scored, they feature an ineffective aerial attack that is 94th in expected points added per drop back (-0.07) and 124th in yards per drop back (4.79). If either of these teams are going to move the ball, it'll likely come via methodical drives or running the ball, which should limit possessions for both Iowa and Rutgers in this matchup.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for any Friday Night college football game taking place on September 19th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.