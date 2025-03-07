Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 7

No. 16 Memphis and South Florida face off at 9 p.m. ET, which is one of two games on Friday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.

For a breakdown of all the important matchups in college basketball today, read our betting odds preview below.

Illinois vs. Purdue

Matchup: No. 18 Purdue Boilermakers at Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 18 Purdue Boilermakers at Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Winner: Illinois (65.87% win probability)

Illinois (65.87% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-3.5)

Illinois (-3.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: March 8

March 8 TV Channel: FOX

Memphis vs. South Florida

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at No. 16 Memphis Tigers

South Florida Bulls at No. 16 Memphis Tigers Projected Winner: Memphis (88.85% win probability)

Memphis (88.85% win probability) Spread: Memphis (-13.5)

Memphis (-13.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: March 8

March 8 TV Channel: ESPN2

