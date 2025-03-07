FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 7

No. 16 Memphis and South Florida face off at 9 p.m. ET, which is one of two games on Friday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.

For a breakdown of all the important matchups in college basketball today, read our betting odds preview below.

Illinois vs. Purdue

  • Matchup: No. 18 Purdue Boilermakers at Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Projected Winner: Illinois (65.87% win probability)
  • Spread: Illinois (-3.5)
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 8
  • TV Channel: FOX

Memphis vs. South Florida

  • Matchup: South Florida Bulls at No. 16 Memphis Tigers
  • Projected Winner: Memphis (88.85% win probability)
  • Spread: Memphis (-13.5)
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 8
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

