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Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 26

A matchup between No. 2 Arizona and No. 14 Arkansas at 9:45 p.m. ET is one of the highlights of Thursday's slate, which includes four games involving teams ranked in the AP Poll's Top 25. For picks and predictions for each matchup, continue reading.

Prior to today's March Madness games, here's an in-depth peek at the odds.

Purdue vs. Texas

Bet on Purdue vs. Texas with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nebraska vs. Iowa

Bet on Nebraska vs. Iowa with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona vs. Arkansas

Bet on Arizona vs. Arkansas with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston vs. Illinois

Bet on Houston vs. Illinois with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

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