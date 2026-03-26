Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 26

A matchup between No. 2 Arizona and No. 14 Arkansas at 9:45 p.m. ET is one of the highlights of Thursday's slate, which includes four games involving teams ranked in the AP Poll's Top 25. For picks and predictions for each matchup, continue reading.

Prior to today's March Madness games, here's an in-depth peek at the odds.

Purdue vs. Texas

Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers

Texas Longhorns vs. No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers Projected Winner: Purdue (69.77% win probability)

Purdue (69.77% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-7.5)

Purdue (-7.5) Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Date: March 26

March 26 TV Channel: CBS

Bet on Purdue vs. Texas with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nebraska vs. Iowa

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 15 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 15 Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Winner: Nebraska (63.53% win probability)

Nebraska (63.53% win probability) Spread: Nebraska (-1.5)

Nebraska (-1.5) Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Date: March 26

March 26 TV Channel: TBS

Bet on Nebraska vs. Iowa with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona vs. Arkansas

Matchup: No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 2 Arizona Wildcats

No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 2 Arizona Wildcats Projected Winner: Arizona (71.59% win probability)

Arizona (71.59% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-7.5)

Arizona (-7.5) Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Date: March 27

March 27 TV Channel: CBS

Bet on Arizona vs. Arkansas with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston vs. Illinois

Matchup: No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 5 Houston Cougars

No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 5 Houston Cougars Projected Winner: Houston (60.43% win probability)

Houston (60.43% win probability) Spread: Houston (-2.5)

Houston (-2.5) Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Date: March 27

March 27 TV Channel: TBS

Bet on Houston vs. Illinois with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

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