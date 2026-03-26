Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 26
A matchup between No. 2 Arizona and No. 14 Arkansas at 9:45 p.m. ET is one of the highlights of Thursday's slate, which includes four games involving teams ranked in the AP Poll's Top 25. For picks and predictions for each matchup, continue reading.
Prior to today's March Madness games, here's an in-depth peek at the odds.
Purdue vs. Texas
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Winner: Purdue (69.77% win probability)
- Spread: Purdue (-7.5)
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Date: March 26
- TV Channel: CBS
Bet on Purdue vs. Texas with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Nebraska vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 15 Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Winner: Nebraska (63.53% win probability)
- Spread: Nebraska (-1.5)
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: March 26
- TV Channel: TBS
Bet on Nebraska vs. Iowa with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Arizona vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 2 Arizona Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Arizona (71.59% win probability)
- Spread: Arizona (-7.5)
- Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Date: March 27
- TV Channel: CBS
Bet on Arizona vs. Arkansas with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Houston vs. Illinois
- Matchup: No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 5 Houston Cougars
- Projected Winner: Houston (60.43% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-2.5)
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Date: March 27
- TV Channel: TBS
Bet on Houston vs. Illinois with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.
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