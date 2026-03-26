Purdue vs Texas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (29-8) or the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (21-14) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Game time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Purdue vs. Texas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (69.8%)

Before making a wager on Thursday's Purdue-Texas spread (Purdue -7.5) or over/under (147.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Purdue vs. Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has put together a 17-19-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas has compiled a 19-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 7.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Purdue is 10-12 against the spread compared to the 3-4 ATS record Texas racks up as a 7.5-point underdog.

In home games, the Boilermakers own a worse record against the spread (5-12-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-5-0).

The Longhorns' winning percentage against the spread at home is .471 (8-9-0). On the road, it is .700 (7-3-0).

Purdue vs. Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been victorious in 22, or 75.9%, of the 29 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Boilermakers have a mark of 17-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -345 or better on the moneyline.

Texas has gone 8-8 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +270 or longer, the Longhorns have a 1-5 record (winning just 16.7% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Purdue has a 77.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Purdue vs. Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue has a +446 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.1 points per game. It is putting up 82.2 points per game to rank 48th in college basketball and is allowing 70.1 per contest to rank 68th in college basketball.

Braden Smith's team-leading 14.3 points per game ranks 372nd in the country.

Texas is outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game, with a +239 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.9 points per game (36th in college basketball) and allows 76.1 per outing (238th in college basketball).

Dailyn Swain is 127th in college basketball with a team-leading 17.4 points per game.

The Boilermakers grab 32.7 rebounds per game (130th in college basketball) while conceding 26.0 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.7 boards per game.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is 52nd in college basketball action with 8.5 rebounds per game to lead the Boilermakers.

The Longhorns are 51st in the country at 34.7 rebounds per game. That's 7.8 more than the 26.9 their opponents average.

Swain tops the Longhorns with 7.5 rebounds per game (108th in college basketball).

Purdue ranks second in college basketball with 111.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 163rd in college basketball defensively with 94.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Longhorns average 106.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in college basketball), and give up 97.8 points per 100 possessions (254th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!