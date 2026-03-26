Nebraska vs Iowa College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 4 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (28-6, 15-5 Big Ten) and the No. 9 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (23-12, 10-10 Big Ten) playing on Thursday at Toyota Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Nebraska vs. Iowa Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Toyota Center

Nebraska vs. Iowa Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (63.5%)

Before making a wager on Thursday's Nebraska-Iowa spread (Nebraska -1.5) or over/under (131.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

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Nebraska vs. Iowa: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nebraska has put together a 19-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Iowa has won 20 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Nebraska (14-12) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (53.8%) than Iowa (5-6) does as the underdog (45.5%).

The Cornhuskers have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (7-3-0) than they have at home (8-10-0).

Against the spread, the Hawkeyes have been better at home (10-7-0) than on the road (5-6-0).

Nebraska's record against the spread in conference play is 12-9-0.

Iowa has beaten the spread nine times in 22 Big Ten games.

Nebraska vs. Iowa: Moneyline Betting Stats

Nebraska has come away with 21 wins in the 23 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cornhuskers have yet to lose in 18 games when named as moneyline favorite of -130 or better.

Iowa has won 18.2% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-9).

The Hawkeyes have a 2-6 record (winning only 25% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

Nebraska has an implied victory probability of 56.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Nebraska vs. Iowa Head-to-Head Comparison

With 76 points scored per game and 72.6 points allowed last year, Nebraska was 116th in the nation offensively and 199th on defense.

With 32.7 rebounds per game and 32.2 rebounds conceded, Nebraska was 142nd and 247th in the nation, respectively, last season.

With 14.2 assists per game last season, Nebraska was 124th in college basketball.

At 10.9 turnovers committed per game and 11.9 turnovers forced last year, Nebraska was 150th and 121st in the country, respectively.

Iowa was forced to count on its offense, which ranked 16th-best in the nation (82.5 points per game), last season, as it ranked 16th-worst in college basketball on defense with only 79.7 points allowed per contest.

Iowa, who ranked 310th in college basketball with 29.7 rebounds per game, allowed 34.4 rebounds per contest, which was 21st-worst in the country.

With 18.3 dimes per game, Iowa was third-best in college basketball in the category.

Iowa averaged 9.5 turnovers per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 12 turnovers per contest (112th-ranked).

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