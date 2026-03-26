Nebraska vs Iowa College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 4 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (28-6, 15-5 Big Ten) and the No. 9 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (23-12, 10-10 Big Ten) playing on Thursday at Toyota Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.
Nebraska vs. Iowa Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Thursday, March 26, 2026
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Arena: Toyota Center
Nebraska vs. Iowa Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Nebraska win (63.5%)
Before making a wager on Thursday's Nebraska-Iowa spread (Nebraska -1.5) or over/under (131.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.
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Nebraska vs. Iowa: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Nebraska has put together a 19-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- Iowa has won 20 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.
- When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Nebraska (14-12) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (53.8%) than Iowa (5-6) does as the underdog (45.5%).
- The Cornhuskers have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (7-3-0) than they have at home (8-10-0).
- Against the spread, the Hawkeyes have been better at home (10-7-0) than on the road (5-6-0).
- Nebraska's record against the spread in conference play is 12-9-0.
- Iowa has beaten the spread nine times in 22 Big Ten games.
Nebraska vs. Iowa: Moneyline Betting Stats
- Nebraska has come away with 21 wins in the 23 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.
- The Cornhuskers have yet to lose in 18 games when named as moneyline favorite of -130 or better.
- Iowa has won 18.2% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-9).
- The Hawkeyes have a 2-6 record (winning only 25% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.
- Nebraska has an implied victory probability of 56.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Nebraska vs. Iowa Head-to-Head Comparison
- With 76 points scored per game and 72.6 points allowed last year, Nebraska was 116th in the nation offensively and 199th on defense.
- With 32.7 rebounds per game and 32.2 rebounds conceded, Nebraska was 142nd and 247th in the nation, respectively, last season.
- With 14.2 assists per game last season, Nebraska was 124th in college basketball.
- At 10.9 turnovers committed per game and 11.9 turnovers forced last year, Nebraska was 150th and 121st in the country, respectively.
- Iowa was forced to count on its offense, which ranked 16th-best in the nation (82.5 points per game), last season, as it ranked 16th-worst in college basketball on defense with only 79.7 points allowed per contest.
- Iowa, who ranked 310th in college basketball with 29.7 rebounds per game, allowed 34.4 rebounds per contest, which was 21st-worst in the country.
- With 18.3 dimes per game, Iowa was third-best in college basketball in the category.
- Iowa averaged 9.5 turnovers per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 12 turnovers per contest (112th-ranked).
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